Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,315 in the last 365 days.

First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $63.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.08, compared to $52.8 million and $.98 in the third quarter of 2021, and $38.5 million and $.63 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Completed system integration for the acquisition of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) during the quarter.
  • Adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for the third quarter was $65.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 totaled $1.12, compared to $46.6 million and $.87 in the third quarter of 2021, and $60.0 million and $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total loans grew $290.6 million, or 10.2% annualized on a linked quarter basis, excluding the forgiveness of $21.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Total deposits declined $136.0 million, or 3.7% annualized on a linked quarter basis.
  • Nonaccrual loans totaled $43.5 million compared to $46.0 million on a linked quarter basis
  • Net interest income totaled $140.3 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 9.0% on a linked quarter basis

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite high inflation and volatility in both the bond and stock markets, our performance continues to be steady and strong. Margins are expanding, loan growth continues, and asset quality metrics remain at historical lows. We believe our balance sheet mix, allowance coverage and capital levels are well positioned for an uncertain economic environment.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) has reported third quarter 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $63.3 million compared to $52.8 million during the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.08 per share compared to the third quarter of 2021 result of $.98 per share. Current quarter results included integration costs from the acquisition of Level One and severance expense totaling $4.0 million.

Total assets equaled $17.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $11.7 billion. Total loans increased $2.6 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.2 billion, or 13.8 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $230.3 million. PPP loans accounted for $11.2 million of the period end loan portfolio balance. Investments decreased $150.7 million, or 3.4 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.3 billion.

Total deposits equaled $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.1 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in $155.3 million or 1.3% in organic deposit growth. The balance sheet growth mix resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio of 7.6% over the past twelve months with the current quarter ratio ending at 80.9 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $226.7 million as of quarter-end, or 1.94 percent of total loans, an increase of $26.7 million over prior year due to the acquisition of Level One. Net loan recoveries for the quarter totaled $0.4 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense of $16.8 million due to the acquisition of Level One. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.28% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of seven basis points compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net-interest income totaling $140.3 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $11.6 million, or 9 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $35.6 million, or 34 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.55 percent, increased by 27 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 35 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.47%, an increase of 28 basis points compared to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 48 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the yield on earning assets expanded 53 basis points from higher loan and investment portfolio yields as well as organic loan growth, offset by a 26 basis point increase in funding costs.

Non-interest income, totaling $29.6 million for the quarter, increased $1.3 million or 4.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by higher earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance offset by lower customer related fees and other income. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2021 also due to higher earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance offset by lower gains on the sale of securities and other income. The decline in other income was due to a write-down of an equity investment of $1.9 million.

Non-interest expense totaled $96.4 million for the quarter, a decrease of $0.9 million from the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $25.0 million over the third quarter of 2021. Integration costs and severance expense totaling $4.0 million were incurred during the quarter.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 12.84 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.40 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 6.66 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a third quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI33d38f63624949c49527aaa096d2e146)

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/988gy9uu) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until October 25, 2023.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,
   2022     2021 
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 119,532     $ 169,261  
Interest-bearing deposits   179,593       369,447  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000   4,294,768       4,445,516  
Loans held for sale   25,394       5,990  
Loans   11,650,002       9,041,576  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (226,702 )     (199,972 )
Net loans   11,423,300       8,841,604  
Premises and equipment   116,306       104,814  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   38,056       28,736  
Interest receivable   71,605       53,079  
Goodwill and other intangibles   750,713       572,323  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   306,932       291,825  
Other real estate owned   6,454       698  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   142,110       39,504  
Other assets   244,222       137,928  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,718,985     $ 15,060,725  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,356,651     $ 2,554,323  
Interest-bearing   11,078,174       9,794,366  
Total Deposits   14,434,825       12,348,689  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased   185,000        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   194,482       183,589  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   643,769       334,149  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   151,301       118,558  
Total Borrowings   1,174,552       636,296  
Interest payable   4,971       3,736  
Other liabilities   197,971       203,914  
Total Liabilities   15,812,319       13,192,635  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:      
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares      
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000        
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 59,145,414 and 53,510,745 shares   7,393       6,689  
Additional paid-in capital   1,226,695       988,659  
Retained earnings   961,542       832,728  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (314,089 )     39,889  
Total Stockholders' Equity   1,906,666       1,868,090  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,718,985     $ 15,060,725  
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,   September 30,
   2022     2021     2022    2021
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable:              
Taxable $ 128,504     $ 85,319     $ 314,366   $ 257,426
Tax-exempt   6,500       5,591       18,194     16,475
Investment securities:              
Taxable   10,055       7,788       28,937     21,923
Tax-exempt   17,261       14,464       50,348     39,920
Deposits with financial institutions   704       218       1,544     461
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   314       168       635     434
Total Interest Income   163,338       113,548       414,024     336,639
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits   16,644       5,707       29,423     17,730
Federal funds purchased   418             494     4
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   372       77       595     239
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,493       1,389       6,485     4,283
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   2,105       1,660       5,780     4,976
Total Interest Expense   23,032       8,833       42,777     27,232
NET INTEREST INCOME   140,306       104,715       371,247     309,407
Provision for credit losses - loans               16,755    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   140,306       104,715       354,492     309,407
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,165       6,249       21,274     17,109
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   7,221       7,352       22,187     21,284
Card payment fees   4,776       4,156       15,674     12,682
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   2,543       3,955       7,968     16,266
Derivative hedge fees   700       1,028       3,062     2,288
Other customer fees   501       393       1,573     1,129
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   6,655       2,468       9,659     5,009
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities   481       1,756       1,137     5,316
Other income (loss)   (425 )     1,144       1,257     2,393
Total Non-Interest Income   29,617       28,501       83,791     83,476
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits   56,002       43,314       154,562     124,563
Net occupancy   6,738       5,576       19,573     17,682
Equipment   5,997       4,529       17,797     14,407
Marketing   2,401       1,676       4,551     3,922
Outside data processing fees   6,827       4,794       16,071     13,736
Printing and office supplies   472       265       1,198     861
Intangible asset amortization   2,303       1,463       5,972     4,284
FDIC assessments   2,824       1,552       7,940     4,381
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   328       (91 )     626     821
Professional and other outside services   4,461       2,767       17,681     8,286
Other expenses   8,025       5,539       20,045     13,834
Total Non-Interest Expenses   96,378       71,384       266,016     206,777
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   73,545       61,832       172,267     186,106
Income tax expense   9,793       9,062       20,938     28,308
NET INCOME   63,752       52,770       151,329     157,798
Preferred stock dividends   469             938    
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,283     $ 52,770     $ 150,391   $ 157,798
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08     $ 0.98     $ 2.63   $ 2.93
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08     $ 0.98     $ 2.62   $ 2.92
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32     $ 0.29     $ 0.93   $ 0.84
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,339       53,960       57,468     54,093


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ (427 )   $ (197 )   $ (751 )   $ 4,731  
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 17,770,623     $ 15,006,087     $ 17,012,930     $ 14,672,596  
Total Loans   11,488,203       9,089,648       10,647,950       9,202,327  
Total Earning Assets   16,508,914       13,741,196       15,744,040       13,419,310  
Total Deposits   14,577,532       12,350,336       14,074,696       12,017,335  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,018,156       1,889,037       1,977,299       1,858,680  
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets   1.43 %     1.41 %     1.19 %     1.43 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   12.54       11.17       10.14       11.32  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity   12.70       11.17       10.23       11.32  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.90       91.57       92.54       91.46  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.94       2.21       1.94       2.21  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     0.07  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   11.36       12.59       11.62       12.67  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   4.11       3.46       3.66       3.49  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   0.56       0.26       0.36       0.27  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.55       3.20       3.30       3.22  
Efficiency Ratio   53.34       51.18       54.95       50.10  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 19.26     $ 24.31     $ 19.26     $ 24.31  


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021 
Non-Accrual Loans $ 43,508     $ 45,970     $ 42,698     $ 43,062     $ 51,502  
Renegotiated Loans   195       233       141       329       439  
Non-Performing Loans (NPL)   43,703       46,203       42,839       43,391       51,941  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions   6,454       6,521       6,271       558       698  
Non-Performing Assets (NPA)   50,157       52,724       49,110       43,949       52,639  
90+ Days Delinquent   764       592       2,085       963       157  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 50,921     $ 53,316     $ 51,195     $ 44,912     $ 52,796  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 226,702     $ 226,275     $ 195,984     $ 195,397     $ 199,972  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)   (427 )     263       (587 )     4,575       (197 )
NPAs / Actual Assets %   0.28 %     0.30 %     0.32 %     0.28 %     0.35 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %   0.29 %     0.30 %     0.33 %     0.29 %     0.35 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %   0.43 %     0.46 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.58 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)   1.94 %     1.98 %     2.09 %     2.11 %     2.21 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   (0.01 )%     0.01 %     (0.03 )%     0.20 %     (0.01 )%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021 
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 119,532     $ 212,559     $ 148,277     $ 167,146     $ 169,261  
Interest-bearing deposits   179,593       136,702       395,262       474,154       369,447  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   4,294,768       4,630,030       4,489,263       4,524,353       4,445,516  
Loans held for sale   25,394       9,060       3,938       11,187       5,990  
Loans   11,650,002       11,397,417       9,356,241       9,241,861       9,041,576  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (226,702 )     (226,275 )     (195,984 )     (195,397 )     (199,972 )
Net loans   11,423,300       11,171,142       9,160,257       9,046,464       8,841,604  
Premises and equipment   116,306       117,757       105,883       105,655       104,814  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   38,056       38,111       26,422       28,736       28,736  
Interest receivable   71,605       68,728       56,081       57,187       53,079  
Goodwill and other intangibles   750,713       753,649       569,494       570,860       572,323  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   306,932       323,013       291,881       291,041       291,825  
Other real estate owned   6,454       6,521       6,271       558       698  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   142,110       114,965       73,422       35,641       39,504  
Other assets   244,222       198,255       138,807       140,167       137,928  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,718,985     $ 17,780,492     $ 15,465,258     $ 15,453,149     $ 15,060,725  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,356,651     $ 3,435,331     $ 2,745,235     $ 2,709,646     $ 2,554,323  
Interest-bearing   11,078,174       11,135,538       10,160,718       10,022,931       9,794,366  
Total Deposits   14,434,825       14,570,869       12,905,953       12,732,577       12,348,689  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased   185,000       100,000                    
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   194,482       186,468       169,697       181,577       183,589  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   643,769       598,865       308,960       334,055       334,149  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   151,301       151,299       118,677       118,618       118,558  
Total Borrowings   1,174,552       1,036,632       597,334       634,250       636,296  
Interest payable   4,971       2,978       3,589       2,762       3,736  
Other liabilities   197,971       192,372       150,749       170,989       203,914  
Total Liabilities   15,812,319       15,802,851       13,657,625       13,540,578       13,192,635  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125       125       125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:                  
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000                    
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding   7,393       7,383       6,678       6,676       6,689  
Additional paid-in capital   1,226,695       1,226,378       987,404       985,818       988,659  
Retained earnings   961,542       917,311       897,818       864,839       832,728  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (314,089 )     (198,556 )     (84,392 )     55,113       39,889  
Total Stockholders' Equity   1,906,666       1,977,641       1,807,633       1,912,571       1,868,090  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,718,985     $ 17,780,492     $ 15,465,258     $ 15,453,149     $ 15,060,725  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021 
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 128,504     $ 106,787     $ 79,075     $ 80,583     $ 85,319  
Tax-exempt   6,500       5,990       5,704       5,635       5,591  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable   10,055       10,372       8,510       8,028       7,788  
Tax-exempt   17,261       17,212       15,875       15,411       14,464  
Deposits with financial institutions   704       610       230       173       218  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   314       175       146       163       168  
Total Interest Income   163,338       141,146       109,540       109,993       113,548  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   16,644       8,485       4,294       5,589       5,707  
Federal funds purchased   418       76             1        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   372       134       89       75       77  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,493       1,774       1,218       1,389       1,389  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   2,105       2,016       1,659       1,666       1,660  
Total Interest Expense   23,032       12,485       7,260       8,720       8,833  
NET INTEREST INCOME   140,306       128,661       102,280       101,273       104,715  
Provision for credit losses - loans         16,755                    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   140,306       111,906       102,280       101,273       104,715  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,165       7,690       6,419       6,462       6,249  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   7,221       7,634       7,332       7,078       7,352  
Card payment fees   4,776       5,175       5,723       3,937       4,156  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   2,543       3,226       2,199       3,423       3,955  
Derivative hedge fees   700       1,444       918       1,562       1,028  
Other customer fees   501       662       410       361       393  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   6,655       1,308       1,696       2,051       2,468  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities   481       90       566       358       1,756  
Other income (loss)   (425 )     1,048       634       615       1,144  
Total Non-Interest Income   29,617       28,277       25,897       25,847       28,501  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits   56,002       56,041       42,519       42,432       43,314  
Net occupancy   6,738       6,648       6,187       5,644       5,576  
Equipment   5,997       6,720       5,080       4,994       4,529  
Marketing   2,401       1,414       736       1,840       1,676  
Outside data processing fees   6,827       4,881       4,363       4,581       4,794  
Printing and office supplies   472       381       345       356       265  
Intangible asset amortization   2,303       2,303       1,366       1,463       1,463  
FDIC assessments   2,824       2,924       2,192       1,862       1,552  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   328       (266 )     564       171       (91 )
Professional and other outside services   4,461       10,267       2,953       3,627       2,767  
Other expenses   8,025       6,000       6,020       5,466       5,539  
Total Non-Interest Expenses   96,378       97,313       72,325       72,436       71,384  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   73,545       42,870       55,852       54,684       61,832  
Income tax expense   9,793       3,879       7,266       6,951       9,062  
NET INCOME   63,752       38,991       48,586       47,733       52,770  
Preferred stock dividends   469       469                    
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,283     $ 38,522     $ 48,586     $ 47,733     $ 52,770  
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08     $ 0.64     $ 0.91     $ 0.89     $ 0.98  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08     $ 0.63     $ 0.91     $ 0.89     $ 0.98  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.29     $ 0.29     $ 0.29  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,339       59,308       53,616       53,660       53,960  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets   1.43 %     0.88 %     1.26 %     1.25 %     1.41 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   12.54       7.62       10.28       10.10       11.17  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity   12.70       7.72       10.28       10.10       11.17  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.90       92.45       92.23       91.86       91.57  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.94       1.98       2.09       2.11       2.21  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   (0.01 )     0.01       (0.03 )     0.20       (0.01 )
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   11.36       11.37       12.23       12.36       12.59  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   4.11       3.58       3.23       3.29       3.46  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   0.56       0.30       0.20       0.25       0.26  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.55       3.28       3.03       3.04       3.20  
Efficiency Ratio   53.34       58.45       52.79       53.49       51.18  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 19.26     $ 20.45     $ 23.26     $ 25.21     $ 24.31  


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021 
Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,330,529     $ 3,297,477     $ 2,826,660     $ 2,714,565     $ 2,573,615  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers   221,954       214,904       209,077       246,442       240,686  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction   828,923       745,983       552,975       523,066       521,889  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   2,299,272       2,423,185       2,073,197       2,135,459       2,150,387  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   1,268,567       1,264,563       974,521       986,720       952,441  
Residential   1,990,668       1,813,297       1,226,695       1,159,127       1,154,373  
Home equity   621,619       586,108       512,641       523,754       531,307  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures   173,225       157,264       147,593       146,092       135,093  
Public finance and other commercial loans   915,245       894,636       832,882       806,636       781,785  
Loans   11,650,002       11,397,417       9,356,241       9,241,861       9,041,576  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (226,702 )     (226,275 )     (195,984 )     (195,397 )     (199,972 )
NET LOANS $ 11,423,300     $ 11,171,142     $ 9,160,257     $ 9,046,464     $ 8,841,604  


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2022    2022    2022    2021    2021
Demand deposits $ 8,534,950   $ 8,785,889   $ 7,806,033   $ 7,704,190   $ 7,317,399
Savings deposits   5,054,490     4,875,880     4,444,417     4,334,802     4,301,483
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more   443,588     436,942     252,033     273,379     283,396
Other certificates and time deposits   381,365     446,973     380,293     389,752     404,010
Brokered deposits   20,432     25,185     23,177     30,454     42,401
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,434,825   $ 14,570,869   $ 12,905,953   $ 12,732,577   $ 12,348,689


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 190,434   $ 704   1.48 %   $ 539,377   $ 218   0.16 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   38,089     314   3.30       28,736     168   2.34  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   2,091,608     10,055   1.92       1,843,026     7,788   1.69  
Tax-Exempt (2)   2,700,580     21,849   3.24       2,240,409     18,309   3.27  
Total Investment Securities   4,792,188     31,904   2.66       4,083,435     26,097   2.56  
Loans held for sale   20,039     266   5.74       17,426     158   3.63  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   8,177,895     103,227   5.05       6,745,303     70,442   4.18  
Real Estate Mortgage   1,666,173     14,701   3.53       886,469     8,142   3.67  
Installment   813,112     10,310   5.07       690,093     6,576   3.81  
Tax-Exempt (2)   810,984     8,228   4.06       750,357     7,078   3.77  
Total Loans   11,488,203     136,732   4.76       9,089,648     92,396   4.07  
Total Earning Assets   16,508,914     169,654   4.11 %     13,741,196     118,879   3.46 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,261,709             1,264,891        
Total Assets $ 17,770,623           $ 15,006,087        
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,184,087   $ 8,723   0.67 %   $ 4,799,624   $ 3,606   0.30 %
Money market deposits   3,096,423     5,390   0.70       2,459,205     764   0.12  
Savings deposits   1,978,596     1,538   0.31       1,788,281     486   0.11  
Certificates and other time deposits   857,033     993   0.46       758,565     851   0.45  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   11,116,139     16,644   0.60       9,805,675     5,707   0.23  
Borrowings   1,013,893     6,388   2.52       619,768     3,126   2.02  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   12,130,032     23,032   0.76       10,425,443     8,833   0.34  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,461,393             2,544,661        
Other liabilities   161,042             146,946        
Total Liabilities   15,752,467             13,117,050        
Stockholders' Equity   2,018,156             1,889,037        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,770,623     23,032       $ 15,006,087     8,833    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 146,622           $ 110,046    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.35 %           3.12 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         4.11 %           3.46 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.56 %           0.26 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.55 %           3.20 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $6,316 and $5,331 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


                       
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in Thousands)           
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 333,818   $ 1,544   0.62 %   $ 509,153   $ 461   0.12 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   34,742     635   2.44       28,736     434   2.01  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable   2,079,983     28,937   1.85       1,689,697     21,923   1.73  
Tax-Exempt (2)   2,647,547     63,732   3.21       1,989,397     50,532   3.39  
Total Investment Securities   4,727,530     92,669   2.61       3,679,094     72,455   2.63  
Loans held for sale   19,020     622   4.36       19,360     551   3.79  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial   7,731,591     253,770   4.38       6,857,968     210,502   4.09  
Real Estate Mortgage   1,350,969     35,199   3.47       924,652     26,917   3.88  
Installment   765,960     24,775   4.31       674,696     19,456   3.84  
Tax-Exempt (2)   780,410     23,030   3.93       725,651     20,854   3.83  
Total Loans   10,647,950     337,396   4.22       9,202,327     278,280   4.03  
Total Earning Assets   15,744,040     432,244   3.66 %     13,419,310     351,630   3.49 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,268,890             1,253,286        
Total Assets $ 17,012,930           $ 14,672,596        
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,195,249   $ 15,699   0.40 %   $ 4,721,267   $ 10,875   0.31 %
Money market deposits   2,880,603     8,392   0.39       2,295,589     2,395   0.14  
Savings deposits   1,937,761     2,895   0.20       1,730,149     1,424   0.11  
Certificates and other time deposits   828,158     2,437   0.39       809,721     3,036   0.50  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   10,841,771     29,423   0.36       9,556,726     17,730   0.25  
Borrowings   817,894     13,354   2.18       646,326     9,502   1.96  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   11,659,665     42,777   0.49       10,203,052     27,232   0.36  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,232,925             2,460,609        
Other liabilities   143,041             150,255        
Total Liabilities   15,035,631             12,813,916        
Stockholders' Equity   1,977,299             1,858,680        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,012,930     42,777       $ 14,672,596     27,232    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 389,467           $ 324,398    
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.17 %           3.13 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.66 %           3.49 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.36 %           0.27 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.30 %           3.22 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $18,220 and $14,991 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.           
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
   2022     2022     2022     2021     2021     2022     2021 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 63,283     $ 38,522     $ 48,586     $ 47,733     $ 52,770     $ 150,391     $ 157,798  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income   (323 )     (891 )     (1,884 )     (3,721 )     (8,211 )     (3,098 )     (27,179 )
Acquisition-related expenses   3,417       12,549       152                   16,118        
Acquisition-related provision expense         16,755                         16,755        
Tax on adjustment   (759 )     (6,967 )     425       912       2,013       (7,301 )     6,664  
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 65,618     $ 59,968     $ 47,279     $ 44,924     $ 46,572     $ 172,865     $ 137,283  
                           
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   59,339       59,308       53,616       53,660       53,960       57,468       54,093  
                           
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.08     $ 0.63     $ 0.91     $ 0.89     $ 0.98     $ 2.62     $ 2.92  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income         (0.01 )     (0.04 )     (0.07 )     (0.15 )     (0.05 )     (0.50 )
Acquisition-related expenses   0.05       0.22                         0.27        
Acquisition-related provision expense         0.30                         0.30        
Tax on adjustment   (0.01 )     -0.13       0.01       0.02       0.04       (0.13 )     0.12  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.12     $ 1.01     $ 0.88     $ 0.84     $ 0.87     $ 3.01     $ 2.54  
                           

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.