First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Per Share

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $63.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.08, compared to $52.8 million and $.98 in the third quarter of 2021, and $38.5 million and $.63 in the second quarter of 2022.

Completed system integration for the acquisition of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) during the quarter.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders 1 for the third quarter was $65.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share 1 totaled $1.12, compared to $46.6 million and $.87 in the third quarter of 2021, and $60.0 million and $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022.

Total loans grew $290.6 million, or 10.2% annualized on a linked quarter basis, excluding the forgiveness of $21.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Total deposits declined $136.0 million, or 3.7% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $43.5 million compared to $46.0 million on a linked quarter basis

Net interest income totaled $140.3 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 9.0% on a linked quarter basis



Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite high inflation and volatility in both the bond and stock markets, our performance continues to be steady and strong. Margins are expanding, loan growth continues, and asset quality metrics remain at historical lows. We believe our balance sheet mix, allowance coverage and capital levels are well positioned for an uncertain economic environment.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) has reported third quarter 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $63.3 million compared to $52.8 million during the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.08 per share compared to the third quarter of 2021 result of $.98 per share. Current quarter results included integration costs from the acquisition of Level One and severance expense totaling $4.0 million.

Total assets equaled $17.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $11.7 billion. Total loans increased $2.6 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.2 billion, or 13.8 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $230.3 million. PPP loans accounted for $11.2 million of the period end loan portfolio balance. Investments decreased $150.7 million, or 3.4 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.3 billion.

Total deposits equaled $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.1 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in $155.3 million or 1.3% in organic deposit growth. The balance sheet growth mix resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio of 7.6% over the past twelve months with the current quarter ratio ending at 80.9 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $226.7 million as of quarter-end, or 1.94 percent of total loans, an increase of $26.7 million over prior year due to the acquisition of Level One. Net loan recoveries for the quarter totaled $0.4 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense of $16.8 million due to the acquisition of Level One. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.28% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of seven basis points compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net-interest income totaling $140.3 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $11.6 million, or 9 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $35.6 million, or 34 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.55 percent, increased by 27 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 35 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.47%, an increase of 28 basis points compared to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 48 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the yield on earning assets expanded 53 basis points from higher loan and investment portfolio yields as well as organic loan growth, offset by a 26 basis point increase in funding costs.

Non-interest income, totaling $29.6 million for the quarter, increased $1.3 million or 4.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by higher earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance offset by lower customer related fees and other income. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2021 also due to higher earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance offset by lower gains on the sale of securities and other income. The decline in other income was due to a write-down of an equity investment of $1.9 million.

Non-interest expense totaled $96.4 million for the quarter, a decrease of $0.9 million from the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $25.0 million over the third quarter of 2021. Integration costs and severance expense totaling $4.0 million were incurred during the quarter.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 12.84 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.40 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 6.66 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 119,532 $ 169,261 Interest-bearing deposits 179,593 369,447 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 4,294,768 4,445,516 Loans held for sale 25,394 5,990 Loans 11,650,002 9,041,576 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (226,702 ) (199,972 ) Net loans 11,423,300 8,841,604 Premises and equipment 116,306 104,814 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,056 28,736 Interest receivable 71,605 53,079 Goodwill and other intangibles 750,713 572,323 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,932 291,825 Other real estate owned 6,454 698 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 142,110 39,504 Other assets 244,222 137,928 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,718,985 $ 15,060,725 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,356,651 $ 2,554,323 Interest-bearing 11,078,174 9,794,366 Total Deposits 14,434,825 12,348,689 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 185,000 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 194,482 183,589 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 643,769 334,149 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,301 118,558 Total Borrowings 1,174,552 636,296 Interest payable 4,971 3,736 Other liabilities 197,971 203,914 Total Liabilities 15,812,319 13,192,635 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 — Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 59,145,414 and 53,510,745 shares 7,393 6,689 Additional paid-in capital 1,226,695 988,659 Retained earnings 961,542 832,728 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (314,089 ) 39,889 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,906,666 1,868,090 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,718,985 $ 15,060,725





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 128,504 $ 85,319 $ 314,366 $ 257,426 Tax-exempt 6,500 5,591 18,194 16,475 Investment securities: Taxable 10,055 7,788 28,937 21,923 Tax-exempt 17,261 14,464 50,348 39,920 Deposits with financial institutions 704 218 1,544 461 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 314 168 635 434 Total Interest Income 163,338 113,548 414,024 336,639 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,644 5,707 29,423 17,730 Federal funds purchased 418 — 494 4 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 372 77 595 239 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,493 1,389 6,485 4,283 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,105 1,660 5,780 4,976 Total Interest Expense 23,032 8,833 42,777 27,232 NET INTEREST INCOME 140,306 104,715 371,247 309,407 Provision for credit losses - loans — — 16,755 — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 140,306 104,715 354,492 309,407 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,165 6,249 21,274 17,109 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,221 7,352 22,187 21,284 Card payment fees 4,776 4,156 15,674 12,682 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,543 3,955 7,968 16,266 Derivative hedge fees 700 1,028 3,062 2,288 Other customer fees 501 393 1,573 1,129 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 6,655 2,468 9,659 5,009 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 481 1,756 1,137 5,316 Other income (loss) (425 ) 1,144 1,257 2,393 Total Non-Interest Income 29,617 28,501 83,791 83,476 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 56,002 43,314 154,562 124,563 Net occupancy 6,738 5,576 19,573 17,682 Equipment 5,997 4,529 17,797 14,407 Marketing 2,401 1,676 4,551 3,922 Outside data processing fees 6,827 4,794 16,071 13,736 Printing and office supplies 472 265 1,198 861 Intangible asset amortization 2,303 1,463 5,972 4,284 FDIC assessments 2,824 1,552 7,940 4,381 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 328 (91 ) 626 821 Professional and other outside services 4,461 2,767 17,681 8,286 Other expenses 8,025 5,539 20,045 13,834 Total Non-Interest Expenses 96,378 71,384 266,016 206,777 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 73,545 61,832 172,267 186,106 Income tax expense 9,793 9,062 20,938 28,308 NET INCOME 63,752 52,770 151,329 157,798 Preferred stock dividends 469 — 938 — NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,283 $ 52,770 $ 150,391 $ 157,798 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 2.63 $ 2.93 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 2.62 $ 2.92 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 0.84 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,339 53,960 57,468 54,093





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ (427 ) $ (197 ) $ (751 ) $ 4,731 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 17,770,623 $ 15,006,087 $ 17,012,930 $ 14,672,596 Total Loans 11,488,203 9,089,648 10,647,950 9,202,327 Total Earning Assets 16,508,914 13,741,196 15,744,040 13,419,310 Total Deposits 14,577,532 12,350,336 14,074,696 12,017,335 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,018,156 1,889,037 1,977,299 1,858,680 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.19 % 1.43 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.54 11.17 10.14 11.32 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.70 11.17 10.23 11.32 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.90 91.57 92.54 91.46 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.94 2.21 1.94 2.21 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.07 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.36 12.59 11.62 12.67 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.11 3.46 3.66 3.49 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.56 0.26 0.36 0.27 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.55 3.20 3.30 3.22 Efficiency Ratio 53.34 51.18 54.95 50.10 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 19.26 $ 24.31 $ 19.26 $ 24.31





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Non-Accrual Loans $ 43,508 $ 45,970 $ 42,698 $ 43,062 $ 51,502 Renegotiated Loans 195 233 141 329 439 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 43,703 46,203 42,839 43,391 51,941 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 6,454 6,521 6,271 558 698 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 50,157 52,724 49,110 43,949 52,639 90+ Days Delinquent 764 592 2,085 963 157 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 50,921 $ 53,316 $ 51,195 $ 44,912 $ 52,796 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 226,702 $ 226,275 $ 195,984 $ 195,397 $ 199,972 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) (427 ) 263 (587 ) 4,575 (197 ) NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.35 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.35 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.58 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.94 % 1.98 % 2.09 % 2.11 % 2.21 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.01 )% 0.01 % (0.03 )% 0.20 % (0.01 )%





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 119,532 $ 212,559 $ 148,277 $ 167,146 $ 169,261 Interest-bearing deposits 179,593 136,702 395,262 474,154 369,447 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,294,768 4,630,030 4,489,263 4,524,353 4,445,516 Loans held for sale 25,394 9,060 3,938 11,187 5,990 Loans 11,650,002 11,397,417 9,356,241 9,241,861 9,041,576 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (226,702 ) (226,275 ) (195,984 ) (195,397 ) (199,972 ) Net loans 11,423,300 11,171,142 9,160,257 9,046,464 8,841,604 Premises and equipment 116,306 117,757 105,883 105,655 104,814 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,056 38,111 26,422 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 71,605 68,728 56,081 57,187 53,079 Goodwill and other intangibles 750,713 753,649 569,494 570,860 572,323 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,932 323,013 291,881 291,041 291,825 Other real estate owned 6,454 6,521 6,271 558 698 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 142,110 114,965 73,422 35,641 39,504 Other assets 244,222 198,255 138,807 140,167 137,928 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 $ 15,453,149 $ 15,060,725 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,356,651 $ 3,435,331 $ 2,745,235 $ 2,709,646 $ 2,554,323 Interest-bearing 11,078,174 11,135,538 10,160,718 10,022,931 9,794,366 Total Deposits 14,434,825 14,570,869 12,905,953 12,732,577 12,348,689 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 185,000 100,000 — — — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 194,482 186,468 169,697 181,577 183,589 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 643,769 598,865 308,960 334,055 334,149 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,301 151,299 118,677 118,618 118,558 Total Borrowings 1,174,552 1,036,632 597,334 634,250 636,296 Interest payable 4,971 2,978 3,589 2,762 3,736 Other liabilities 197,971 192,372 150,749 170,989 203,914 Total Liabilities 15,812,319 15,802,851 13,657,625 13,540,578 13,192,635 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 — — — Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,393 7,383 6,678 6,676 6,689 Additional paid-in capital 1,226,695 1,226,378 987,404 985,818 988,659 Retained earnings 961,542 917,311 897,818 864,839 832,728 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (314,089 ) (198,556 ) (84,392 ) 55,113 39,889 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,906,666 1,977,641 1,807,633 1,912,571 1,868,090 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 $ 15,453,149 $ 15,060,725





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 128,504 $ 106,787 $ 79,075 $ 80,583 $ 85,319 Tax-exempt 6,500 5,990 5,704 5,635 5,591 Investment securities: Taxable 10,055 10,372 8,510 8,028 7,788 Tax-exempt 17,261 17,212 15,875 15,411 14,464 Deposits with financial institutions 704 610 230 173 218 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 314 175 146 163 168 Total Interest Income 163,338 141,146 109,540 109,993 113,548 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,644 8,485 4,294 5,589 5,707 Federal funds purchased 418 76 — 1 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 372 134 89 75 77 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,493 1,774 1,218 1,389 1,389 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,105 2,016 1,659 1,666 1,660 Total Interest Expense 23,032 12,485 7,260 8,720 8,833 NET INTEREST INCOME 140,306 128,661 102,280 101,273 104,715 Provision for credit losses - loans — 16,755 — — — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 140,306 111,906 102,280 101,273 104,715 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,165 7,690 6,419 6,462 6,249 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,221 7,634 7,332 7,078 7,352 Card payment fees 4,776 5,175 5,723 3,937 4,156 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,543 3,226 2,199 3,423 3,955 Derivative hedge fees 700 1,444 918 1,562 1,028 Other customer fees 501 662 410 361 393 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 6,655 1,308 1,696 2,051 2,468 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 481 90 566 358 1,756 Other income (loss) (425 ) 1,048 634 615 1,144 Total Non-Interest Income 29,617 28,277 25,897 25,847 28,501 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 56,002 56,041 42,519 42,432 43,314 Net occupancy 6,738 6,648 6,187 5,644 5,576 Equipment 5,997 6,720 5,080 4,994 4,529 Marketing 2,401 1,414 736 1,840 1,676 Outside data processing fees 6,827 4,881 4,363 4,581 4,794 Printing and office supplies 472 381 345 356 265 Intangible asset amortization 2,303 2,303 1,366 1,463 1,463 FDIC assessments 2,824 2,924 2,192 1,862 1,552 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 328 (266 ) 564 171 (91 ) Professional and other outside services 4,461 10,267 2,953 3,627 2,767 Other expenses 8,025 6,000 6,020 5,466 5,539 Total Non-Interest Expenses 96,378 97,313 72,325 72,436 71,384 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 73,545 42,870 55,852 54,684 61,832 Income tax expense 9,793 3,879 7,266 6,951 9,062 NET INCOME 63,752 38,991 48,586 47,733 52,770 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 — — — NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 48,586 $ 47,733 $ 52,770 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.98 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.98 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,339 59,308 53,616 53,660 53,960 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.43 % 0.88 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.41 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.54 7.62 10.28 10.10 11.17 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.70 7.72 10.28 10.10 11.17 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.90 92.45 92.23 91.86 91.57 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.94 1.98 2.09 2.11 2.21 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.20 (0.01 ) Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.36 11.37 12.23 12.36 12.59 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.11 3.58 3.23 3.29 3.46 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.56 0.30 0.20 0.25 0.26 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.55 3.28 3.03 3.04 3.20 Efficiency Ratio 53.34 58.45 52.79 53.49 51.18 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 19.26 $ 20.45 $ 23.26 $ 25.21 $ 24.31





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,330,529 $ 3,297,477 $ 2,826,660 $ 2,714,565 $ 2,573,615 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 221,954 214,904 209,077 246,442 240,686 Real estate loans: Construction 828,923 745,983 552,975 523,066 521,889 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,299,272 2,423,185 2,073,197 2,135,459 2,150,387 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,268,567 1,264,563 974,521 986,720 952,441 Residential 1,990,668 1,813,297 1,226,695 1,159,127 1,154,373 Home equity 621,619 586,108 512,641 523,754 531,307 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 173,225 157,264 147,593 146,092 135,093 Public finance and other commercial loans 915,245 894,636 832,882 806,636 781,785 Loans 11,650,002 11,397,417 9,356,241 9,241,861 9,041,576 Allowance for credit losses - loans (226,702 ) (226,275 ) (195,984 ) (195,397 ) (199,972 ) NET LOANS $ 11,423,300 $ 11,171,142 $ 9,160,257 $ 9,046,464 $ 8,841,604





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Demand deposits $ 8,534,950 $ 8,785,889 $ 7,806,033 $ 7,704,190 $ 7,317,399 Savings deposits 5,054,490 4,875,880 4,444,417 4,334,802 4,301,483 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 443,588 436,942 252,033 273,379 283,396 Other certificates and time deposits 381,365 446,973 380,293 389,752 404,010 Brokered deposits 20,432 25,185 23,177 30,454 42,401 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,434,825 $ 14,570,869 $ 12,905,953 $ 12,732,577 $ 12,348,689





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 190,434 $ 704 1.48 % $ 539,377 $ 218 0.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,089 314 3.30 28,736 168 2.34 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 2,091,608 10,055 1.92 1,843,026 7,788 1.69 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,700,580 21,849 3.24 2,240,409 18,309 3.27 Total Investment Securities 4,792,188 31,904 2.66 4,083,435 26,097 2.56 Loans held for sale 20,039 266 5.74 17,426 158 3.63 Loans: (3) Commercial 8,177,895 103,227 5.05 6,745,303 70,442 4.18 Real Estate Mortgage 1,666,173 14,701 3.53 886,469 8,142 3.67 Installment 813,112 10,310 5.07 690,093 6,576 3.81 Tax-Exempt (2) 810,984 8,228 4.06 750,357 7,078 3.77 Total Loans 11,488,203 136,732 4.76 9,089,648 92,396 4.07 Total Earning Assets 16,508,914 169,654 4.11 % 13,741,196 118,879 3.46 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,261,709 1,264,891 Total Assets $ 17,770,623 $ 15,006,087 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,184,087 $ 8,723 0.67 % $ 4,799,624 $ 3,606 0.30 % Money market deposits 3,096,423 5,390 0.70 2,459,205 764 0.12 Savings deposits 1,978,596 1,538 0.31 1,788,281 486 0.11 Certificates and other time deposits 857,033 993 0.46 758,565 851 0.45 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 11,116,139 16,644 0.60 9,805,675 5,707 0.23 Borrowings 1,013,893 6,388 2.52 619,768 3,126 2.02 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 12,130,032 23,032 0.76 10,425,443 8,833 0.34 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,461,393 2,544,661 Other liabilities 161,042 146,946 Total Liabilities 15,752,467 13,117,050 Stockholders' Equity 2,018,156 1,889,037 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,770,623 23,032 $ 15,006,087 8,833 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 146,622 $ 110,046 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.35 % 3.12 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.11 % 3.46 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.56 % 0.26 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.55 % 3.20 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $6,316 and $5,331 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 333,818 $ 1,544 0.62 % $ 509,153 $ 461 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,742 635 2.44 28,736 434 2.01 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 2,079,983 28,937 1.85 1,689,697 21,923 1.73 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,647,547 63,732 3.21 1,989,397 50,532 3.39 Total Investment Securities 4,727,530 92,669 2.61 3,679,094 72,455 2.63 Loans held for sale 19,020 622 4.36 19,360 551 3.79 Loans: (3) Commercial 7,731,591 253,770 4.38 6,857,968 210,502 4.09 Real Estate Mortgage 1,350,969 35,199 3.47 924,652 26,917 3.88 Installment 765,960 24,775 4.31 674,696 19,456 3.84 Tax-Exempt (2) 780,410 23,030 3.93 725,651 20,854 3.83 Total Loans 10,647,950 337,396 4.22 9,202,327 278,280 4.03 Total Earning Assets 15,744,040 432,244 3.66 % 13,419,310 351,630 3.49 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,268,890 1,253,286 Total Assets $ 17,012,930 $ 14,672,596 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,195,249 $ 15,699 0.40 % $ 4,721,267 $ 10,875 0.31 % Money market deposits 2,880,603 8,392 0.39 2,295,589 2,395 0.14 Savings deposits 1,937,761 2,895 0.20 1,730,149 1,424 0.11 Certificates and other time deposits 828,158 2,437 0.39 809,721 3,036 0.50 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 10,841,771 29,423 0.36 9,556,726 17,730 0.25 Borrowings 817,894 13,354 2.18 646,326 9,502 1.96 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 11,659,665 42,777 0.49 10,203,052 27,232 0.36 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,232,925 2,460,609 Other liabilities 143,041 150,255 Total Liabilities 15,035,631 12,813,916 Stockholders' Equity 1,977,299 1,858,680 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,012,930 42,777 $ 14,672,596 27,232 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 389,467 $ 324,398 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.17 % 3.13 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.66 % 3.49 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.36 % 0.27 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.30 % 3.22 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $18,220 and $14,991 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 48,586 $ 47,733 $ 52,770 $ 150,391 $ 157,798 Adjustments: PPP loan income (323 ) (891 ) (1,884 ) (3,721 ) (8,211 ) (3,098 ) (27,179 ) Acquisition-related expenses 3,417 12,549 152 — — 16,118 — Acquisition-related provision expense — 16,755 — — — 16,755 — Tax on adjustment (759 ) (6,967 ) 425 912 2,013 (7,301 ) 6,664 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 65,618 $ 59,968 $ 47,279 $ 44,924 $ 46,572 $ 172,865 $ 137,283 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,339 59,308 53,616 53,660 53,960 57,468 54,093 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.98 $ 2.62 $ 2.92 Adjustments: PPP loan income — (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.15 ) (0.05 ) (0.50 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.05 0.22 — — — 0.27 — Acquisition-related provision expense — 0.30 — — — 0.30 — Tax on adjustment (0.01 ) -0.13 0.01 0.02 0.04 (0.13 ) 0.12 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.12 $ 1.01 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 $ 0.87 $ 3.01 $ 2.54

