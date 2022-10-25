Submit Release
Wayside Technology Group Sets Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing WSTG@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
drew@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
WSTG@elevate-ir.com


Primary Logo

