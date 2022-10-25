PDS Biotech Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lauren V. Wood to Address 2022 International Head and Neck Conference

Conference to focus upon improving patient experience for difficult-to-treat cancer

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lauren V. Wood, will speak at the 2022 International Head and Neck Conference. The conference, being held in Sunderland, United Kingdom, on November 8-9, is organized by The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Group to bring together health professionals, patients, caregivers and survivors to improve the journey for those impacted by head and neck cancer.



“Our conference will challenge everyone to think differently on how to improve the quality of life from diagnoses to survivorship and beyond. Dr. Wood is a world-renowned physician and immunologist who is passionate about improving patient care and we are delighted to have her as a speaker,” said Chris Curtis, CEO of The Swallows, a UK-based charity group formed to provide support for patients and caregivers dealing with head and neck cancer.

“PDS Biotech and The Swallows are both focused on improving the experience for patients impacted by head and neck cancer. I am looking forward to an engaging discussion with researchers, current patients and survivors on how we can bring improved treatment options to these patients,” said Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech.

PDS Biotech’s lead asset, PDS0101, is a novel investigational human papilloma virus (HPV)-targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against HPV-positive cancers. PDS0101 is being studied in combination with Merck & Co.’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer in the company’s VERSATILE-002 study. VERSATILE-002, is an ongoing Phase 2 study with active clinical sites in the US and Europe. Preliminary data from the first 19 patients in VERSATILE-002 were presented earlier this year at the American Society for Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting demonstrating that 41% of patients achieved an objective response, comparing favorably to the response rate of 19% with KEYTRUDA® monotherapy for patients with CPS Score > 1 as reported in KEYNOTE-048 with no increase in toxicity.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-positive cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-positive cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, and also in second line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer in patients who have failed prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. A Phase 2 clinical study is also being conducted in both second- and third-line treatment of multiple advanced HPV-positive cancers in partnership with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). A third Phase 2 clinical trial in first line treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer is being performed with The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center. A final Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 monotherapy in first line treatment of newly diagnosed patients HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients is being conducted at the Mayo Clinic.

About The Swallows

The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Group is a UK-based charity supporting all people affected by head and neck cancers: patients, caregivers, friends, or relatives. We provide 24/7 support to every person affected by head and neck cancer. Each month we hold several face-to-face Support Groups across the UK, along with a monthly virtual meeting which can be accessed across the globe. Meetings give both patients, caregivers the opportunity to discuss their issues, seek new ideas and help problem solve what they are going through. Each November, we host an International Head & Neck Cancer Conference where we bring together those affected by head and neck cancer, health professionals and inspirational speakers. Given the importance of early diagnosis, we offer a full range of information leaflets, posters, and books to help educate and inform people about head and neck cancer, including how to avoid such cancers, and how to look for warning signs that allow for early diagnosis and treatment. To learn more, please visit our website at The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Support Group or follow us on Twitter at @swallowsgroup.

