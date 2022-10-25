Quali Simplifies Cloud Infrastructure Management with Latest Evolution of Torque Platform

Torque control plane brings order to the chaos of complex cloud environments used throughout the CI/CD pipeline

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments as a Service infrastructure automation and management solutions, announced today new capabilities that simplify the management of Infrastructure as Code (IaC), strengthen infrastructure governance, and provide further actionable data on the usage and cost of cloud infrastructure.



Torque delivers on business’ need to scale with transparency and controls to ensure governance and accountability without introducing inhibitors to rapid execution. Without any additional effort and with no implementation needed, Torque removes friction and promotes productivity by discovering, analyzing and importing existing IaC assets created by DevOps teams, templatizing those assets into complete application environments, and allowing governed self-service access with unprecedented visibility and control. Torque allows teams to set policies that enforce governance, manage costs, and mitigate risks associated with cloud infrastructure, which enables organizations to respond to business requirements and deliver change faster and with greater agility.

Torque operates across all major cloud providers, as well as major infrastructure types like containers, VMs and Kubernetes on any target infrastructure. The latest release of Torque delivers key capabilities to simplify complex infrastructure, manage IaC files and integrate with the most widely used technologies to leverage business’ existing investments.

New enhancements to Torque include:

Helm drift detection – in addition to the ability to detect infrastructure drift for Terraform files, Torque now adds that capability for Helm Charts, building an additional layer of control to ensure infrastructure consistency throughout the CI/CD pipeline.

– in addition to the ability to detect infrastructure drift for Terraform files, Torque now adds that capability for Helm Charts, building an additional layer of control to ensure infrastructure consistency throughout the CI/CD pipeline. “BYO” Terraform policies – Torque supports basic Terraform policies, but now allows the import of existing definitions, so users can leverage previous work to define policies.

– Torque supports basic Terraform policies, but now allows the import of existing definitions, so users can leverage previous work to define policies. Enhanced cost reporting – Cost reporting capabilities have been enhanced to include automatic cost collection for Kubernetes hosts to enhance cost visibility and provide business context to resource consumption.

– Cost reporting capabilities have been enhanced to include automatic cost collection for Kubernetes hosts to enhance cost visibility and provide business context to resource consumption. Environment view – From a single pane of glass, Torque lists all elements comprising an environment blueprint definition pulled from the user’s Git, including visibility into all subcomponents of environment definitions.

– From a single pane of glass, Torque lists all elements comprising an environment blueprint definition pulled from the user’s Git, including visibility into all subcomponents of environment definitions. Audit Log integrations – All data collected by Torque can be imported into third-party audit tools like ELK elastic search service, promoting greater visibility and accountability, and further strengthening IT teams’ ability to enforce compliance.



“The rate at which technology is evolving has created a level of complexity that businesses are struggling to manage,” said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. “As a result, many are turning to IaC for automation, but environments now consist of a larger number of technologies that need to be governed. Torque is the control plane that manages those technologies, so organizations can operate with more speed, greater scale, lower costs and less risk.”

With Torque, IT leaders understand what infrastructure is being used, when, why and by who in a consistent, measurable way without any negative impact on development practices and tooling. This ensures freedoms for software development teams are maintained, while accelerating infrastructure delivery speed, accountability and mitigating risk to support the business’ needs to plan, optimize and understand the value delivered by software and infrastructure.

Quali will be demonstrating its Torque platform at KubeCon North America October 26th through the 28th in Detroit, Michigan. Stop by booth S6 to learn more.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments as a Service. Global 2000 enterprises rely on Quali’s infrastructure automation and control plane platform to support the continuous delivery of application software at scale. Quali delivers greater control and visibility over infrastructure, so businesses can increase engineering productivity and velocity, understand and manage cloud costs, optimize infrastructure utilization and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sean Harris

sean.h@quali.com

512.553.6404