Proteros and Adrestia initiate multi-target partnership to discover first-in-class drugs for intractable genetic diseases

Proteros selected by Adrestia for its cutting-edge structure-based drug discovery engine



Proteros to support Adrestia in the discovery of first-in-class drugs for intractable genetic diseases

Signals new phase for Adrestia’s portfolio of validated synthetic rescue targets moving into drug discovery for genetically defined neurologic and cardiomyopathic diseases



/EIN News/ -- MARTINSRIED, Germany and Munich, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteros biostructures GmbH (“Proteros”) today announced that it has initiated a multi-target drug discovery partnership with Adrestia Therapeutics (Cambridge, UK), a leader in synthetic rescue therapies for genetic diseases. Proteros will provide access to its entire customizable platform of technologies for early drug discovery guided by the company’s experienced discovery teams.

The partnership brings together Proteros’ discovery capabilities which are tailored to unlock even the most technically challenging drug targets with Adrestia’s expertise in target biology with a novel synthetic rescue drug development platform. The partners will jointly discover lead compounds with the goal of further developing them into first-in-class drugs for intractable genetic diseases. The partnership is already providing Adrestia with world-first protein crystal structures and is using both the Swiss Light Source (Villigen, Switzerland) and the Diamond Light Source, the UK's synchrotron facility, to enable rapid drug design.

“Adrestia’s carefully validated targets, discovered through their unique platform, and their broad potential in disease applications are an inspiration to Proteros. We are delighted to support Adrestia in their accelerated drug discovery endeavors for a variety of complex targets to treat genetic diseases,” said Dr. Debora Konz Makino, Proteros’ VP Business Unit Discovery Solutions.

“Given our high conviction in our novel targets, we are applying parallel drug discovery strategies to maximize probability of success and accelerate timelines to IND. I’m thrilled to be working with Proteros,” said Dr. Tom Heightman, Adrestia’s Chief Research and Development Officer.

About Proteros biostructures GmbH

Proteros is a privately-held company with expertise in structure-based drug discovery powered by a cutting-edge discovery engine tailored to unlock even the most technically challenging disease-relevant targets. The company provides small molecule drug discovery services and its comprehensive enabling technology platforms, coupled with roots to Nobel Prize winning science and the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, have enabled prominent contributions to several lead optimization programs and clinical-stage compounds.

Proteros’ scientific rigor can accelerate overall research timelines for clients by solving the “High-hanging-fruits” of the early drug discovery and development stages and the company is consistently seen as the go-to partner for Hit to Lead Optimisation services. Proteros supports many of the world’s top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies and more than 200 pharmaceutical and biotech partners in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

For more information please visit www.proteros.com.

About Adrestia

Adrestia is a leader in synthetic rescue therapies for genetic diseases. As many directly causative mutations are not druggable, synthetic rescue embraces the much broader target set represented by functionally connected genes, to correct the effects of the causative mutations and ‘rescue’ health. Adrestia is creating a synthetic rescue ‘Atlas’ of the human genome and advancing a portfolio of first-in-class therapies, initially for neurologic, neuromuscular and cardiomyopathic diseases. Adrestia’s platform and in-house programs are complemented by a target discovery alliance with GSK and a Huntington’s disease collaboration with noted researchers including Dr Sarah Tabrizi at University College London.

Adrestia was co-founded by Professor Steve Jackson and the deep technology investment fund Ahren Innovation Capital, which co-led Adrestia’s Series A financing along with GSK. Jackson co-originated the first synthetic lethality drug, olaparib, which was the first drug approved to treat cancers caused by inherited mutations. For further information, visit: www.adrestia.com.

