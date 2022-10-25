Lakeland Financial Reports Record Quarterly Performance; Year-to-Date Record Net Income Improves by 9% to $77.8 million

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported record third quarter net income of $28.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 18%, or $4.4 million, versus $24.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased 18% to $1.11 for the third quarter of 2022, versus $0.94 for the third quarter of 2021. Both the net income and diluted earnings per share represent the highest quarterly performance in the company’s 150-year history. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased 11%, or $2.9 million, from the second quarter of 2022 in which the company had net income of $25.7 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per share. Pretax pre-provision earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 13%, or $3.9 million, from $30.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, pretax pre-provision earnings increased 11%, or $3.5 million, from $31.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.



The company further reported record net income of $77.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, versus $71.5 million for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of 9%, or $6.4 million. Diluted earnings per share also increased 9% to $3.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, versus $2.79 for the comparable period of 2021. Pretax pre-provision earnings were $94.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, versus $88.7 million for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of 7%, or $5.9 million.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “As we continue to celebrate our 150th anniversary, the Lake City Bank team has delivered exceptional financial performance. Throughout the year, we have taken the time to reflect upon our success over the last 150 years and strengthen our commitment to the future. We are an organization that is focused on the culture and operating discipline that got us this far, while at the same time ensuring that it evolves for the future.”

Findlay added, “As we move through 2022, we are very proud of our performance through the last nine months. We are a community bank committed to the economic growth and vitality of our Indiana markets, and we are pleased that we are experiencing strong organic loan growth. That is the best indicator of our support of our commercial and retail clients, and our teams are doing a great job delivering on that commitment.”

Financial Performance – Third Quarter 2022

Third Quarter 2022 versus Third Quarter 2021 highlights:

Diluted earnings per share increase of $0.17 per share, or 18%, from $0.94 to $1.11

Return on average equity of 19.39%, compared to 13.90%

Return on average assets of 1.80%, compared to 1.56%

Core loan growth, which excludes PPP loans, of $340.7 million, or 8%

Core deposit growth of $250.5 million, or 5%

Net interest income increase of $6.8 million, or 15%

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans expanded by 62 basis points to 3.57%, compared to 2.95%

Revenue growth of $5.8 million, or 10%

Provision expense of $0 compared to $1.3 million

Noninterest expense increase of $1.9 million, or 7%

Dividend per share increase of 18%, or $0.06 per share, to $0.40 from $0.34

Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans decreased to a historical low of 3.64% from 6.23%

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.29%, compared to 15.44%

Tangible capital ratio of 8.20% compared to 10.92%

Tangible capital ratio excluding AOCI of 11.22% compared to 10.75%



Third Quarter 2022 versus Second Quarter 2022 highlights:

Diluted earnings per share increase of $0.11 per share, or 11%, from $1.00 to $1.11

Return on average equity of 19.39%, compared to 17.65%

Return on average assets of 1.80%, compared to 1.59%

Core loan growth, which excludes PPP loans, of $68.8 million, or 2%

Core deposit growth of $42.5 million, or 1%

Net interest income increase of $3.8 million, or 8%

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans expanded by 31 basis points to 3.57%, compared to 3.26%

Revenue growth of $3.5 million, or 6%

Provision expense of $0 for both periods

Noninterest expense was unchanged at $27.9 million for both periods

Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans decrease to a historical low of 3.64% from 4.35%

Total risk-based capital of 15.29%, compared to 15.15%

Tangible capital ratio of 8.20% compared to 8.92%

Tangible capital ratio excluding AOCI of 11.22% compared to 11.08%

Return on average total equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 19.39%, compared to 13.90% in the third quarter of 2021 and 17.65% in the linked second quarter of 2022. Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.80%, compared to 1.56% in the third quarter of 2021 and 1.59% in the linked second quarter of 2022. The company’s total capital as a percent of risk-weighted assets was 15.29% at September 30, 2022, compared to 15.44% at September 30, 2021 and 15.15% at June 30, 2022.

The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 8.20% at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.92% at September 30, 2021 and 8.92% at June 30, 2022. Tangible equity and tangible assets have been impacted by declines in the market value of the company’s available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. The market value decline was a result of the yield curve steepening caused by the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve Board beginning in March of 2022 to combat inflation. Unrealized losses from available-for-sale investment securities were $256.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to unrealized gains of $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 and unrealized losses of $182.4 million at June 30, 2022. When excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on tangible common equity, the company's adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 11.22% at September 30, 2022 compared to 10.75% at September 30, 2021 and 11.08% at June 30, 2022.

As announced on October 11, 2022, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.40 per share, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2022. The third quarter dividend per share of $0.40 is unchanged from the dividend per share paid for the second quarter of 2022 and reflects an 18% increase from the dividend rate one year ago.

“Our record profitability has contributed to healthy increases in regulatory capital and provides support for the growth in our dividend to shareholders. Our fortress balance sheet and strong capital foundation provide capacity for continued organic loan growth and balance sheet expansion over the long term,” Findlay added.

Average total loans, excluding PPP loans, were $4.41 billion for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.21 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $201.5 million, or 5%. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased by $3.3 million, or less than 1%.

Average total loans were $4.42 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $61.8 million, or 1%, from $4.35 billion for the third quarter 2021 and $4.43 billion for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9.8 million, or less than 1%. Total PPP average loans decreased $139.7 million to $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $142.9 million average PPP loans during the third quarter of 2021.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $340.7 million, or 8%, as of September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, total loans, excluding PPP loans, were $4.49 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $68.8 million, or 2%, as compared to June 30, 2022. Total loans outstanding increased by $250.4 million, or 6%, from $4.24 billion as of September 30, 2021, to $4.49 billion as of September 30, 2022, due primarily to organic loan growth of $340.7 million and offset by PPP loan forgiveness of $90.3 million. PPP loans outstanding were $1.6 million as of September 30, 2022, $5.2 million as of June 30, 2022, and $91.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

Commercial loan originations for the quarter included $477 million in loan originations offset by approximately $431 million in commercial loan paydowns. Commercial line of credit usage decreased from 43% in the second quarter of the year to 42% in the third quarter, and 41% in the third quarter of 2021. Available commercial lines of credit expanded by $547 million, or 14% as compared to a year ago, and line usage improved by $271 million or 17% for the same period.

Findlay commented, “Both our commercial and consumer loan portfolios experienced good growth in the quarter. While commercial line usage decreased slightly, we have experienced a healthy expansion in overall line availability, driven by traditional working capital demand in our commercial and industrial client base and continued development activity in the commercial real estate markets.”

Average total deposits were $5.64 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $294.2 million, or 6%, versus $5.34 billion for the third quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits decreased by $114.1 million, or 2%. Total deposits increased $249.5 million, or 5%, from $5.41 billion as of September 30, 2021, to $5.66 billion as of September 30, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased by $42.5 million, or 1%, from $5.62 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased by $250.5 million, or 5%, from $5.40 billion at September 30, 2021 to $5.65 billion at September 30, 2022. This increase was due to growth of public funds deposits of $191.5 million, or 15%, and growth of retail deposits of $86.2 million, or 4%, and was offset by contraction of commercial deposits of $27.2 million, or 1%. On a linked quarter basis, core deposits increased by $42.5 million, or 1%, at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022. The linked quarter increase resulted from growth of commercial deposits of $24.0 million, or 1%, and growth of public funds deposits of $22.9 million, or 2% and was offset by contraction of retail deposits of $4.4 million, or less than 1%.

Findlay stated, “Excess liquidity inflows stabilized during the quarter, and we have started to see slowing of deposit growth during 2022. Importantly, demand deposits continue to represent 32% of total deposits. Commercial, retail, and public funds deposits continue to contribute to core deposit growth with a history of high deposit retention of relationships.”

Total investment securities were $1.32 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $80.3 million, or 6%, as compared to $1.24 billion at September 30, 2021. Investment securities declined by $ 108.0 million, as compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2022. Investment securities represented 21% of total assets on September 30, 2022, compared to 20% on September 30, 2021, and 23% on June 30, 2022. The company deployed $35 million of cash flows from the investment securities portfolio to fund loan growth during the quarter and expects the investment securities portfolio as a percentage of total assets to decrease over time back towards historical levels of 14%.

The company’s net interest margin increased 44 basis points to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.13% for the third quarter of 2021. The increased margin in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period was due to higher yields on loans and partially offset by a higher cost of funds. The higher yields were driven by a series of increases made to the target Federal Funds rate by the Federal Reserve Board beginning in March of 2022, to combat inflation. These rate increases raised the target Federal Funds rate by a cumulative 300 basis points and increased the target Federal Funds rate range from a zero-bound range of 0.00% - 0.25% prior to the commencement of the Federal Reserve Board's tightening policy to a range of 3.00 - 3.25% at September 30, 2022.

Total PPP loan income recognized for the third quarter of 2022 was $58,000 compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $204,000 during the second quarter 2022. PPP interest and fees had a nominal impact on the third quarter 2022 net interest margin compared to an 18 basis point contribution to net interest margin for the third quarter 2021. Net interest margin excluding PPP interest and fees was 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022, up 62 basis points from 2.95% for the third quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 87 basis points from 3.37% for the third quarter of 2021 to 4.24% for the third quarter of 2022. Offsetting the increased yield on earning assets was an increase to the company's cost of funds of 43 basis points. Interest expense as a percentage of earning assets increased to 0.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Linked quarter net interest margin was 31 basis points higher at 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased by 66 basis points over the same period. Interest expense as a percentage of earning assets increased 35 basis points for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“Our asset sensitive balance sheet has contributed to the net interest margin expansion during 2022. Variable rate loans represent 67% of our loan portfolio and the rising rate environment has contributed to the growth in loan income. As deposit rates have not risen in conjunction with the overall rate increases, we have been very pleased with our net interest margin expansion. While further Federal Reserve Bank tightening will continue to benefit net interest margin, we expect to see deposit rates increase as repricing occurs,” Findlay noted.

Net interest income increased by $6.8 million, or 15%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased by $13.0 million, or 10%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in securities income of $9.8 million and an increase in loan income of $8.3 million which were offset by an increase in deposit expense of $6.5 million.

The company recorded no provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to provision expense of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and no provision for the linked second quarter of 2022. Provision expense was $417,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to provision expense of $1.1 million for the prior nine months ended September 30, 2021. The company’s credit loss reserve to total loans was 1.50% at September 30, 2022 versus 1.72% at September 30, 2021 and 1.53% at June 30, 2022. The company’s credit loss reserve to total loans excluding PPP loans, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 1.50% at September 30, 2022 versus 1.76% at September 30, 2021 and 1.53% at June 30, 2022.

Net charge offs in the third quarter of 2022 were $284,000 versus net recoveries of $35,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and net charge offs of $3,000 during the linked second quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.03% for the third quarter of 2022, 0.00% for the third quarter of 2021, and 0.00% for the linked second quarter of 2022. Net charge offs were $951,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $1.5 million in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021. Annualized net charge offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans was 0.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to (0.05%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Nonperforming assets decreased $21.2 million, or 68%, to $10.1 million as of September 30, 2022 versus $31.3 million as of September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets decreased $2.7 million, or 21%, versus the $12.8 million reported as of June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at September 30, 2022 decreased to 0.16% from 0.50% at September 30, 2021 and decreased from 0.20% at June 30, 2022 due primarily to loan paydowns. Total individually analyzed and watch list loans decreased by $95.4 million, or 37%, to $163.2 million at September 30, 2022 versus $258.5 million as of September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, total individually analyzed and watch list loans decreased by $28.9 million, or 15%, from $192.1 million at June 30, 2022, due primarily to borrower risk rating upgrades and loan paydowns. Watch list loans as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans decreased to a historic low of 3.64% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 6.23% at September 30, 2021 and 4.35% at June 30, 2022.

Findlay commented, “Every asset quality metric continued to improve during the third quarter. Watch list and nonperforming loans are at historic lows that we believe are reflective of the general strength of our borrowers’ balance sheets and operating performance. While we have seen signs of economic slowdown in some sectors, they are not apparent in these asset quality metrics. We will continue to monitor economic conditions in our markets and approach the future with the same conservative discipline that we have always shown. Our borrowers have demonstrated resilience in weathering the continued challenges of labor availability, persistent inflation, and supply chain constraints.”

The company’s noninterest income decreased $950,000, or 9%, to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest income was positively impacted by increases in fee-based lines of business due to fee generating volume for the respective service lines. In particular service charges on deposit accounts increased $234,000, or 8%, investment brokerage fees increased $130,000, or 25% and merchant fee income increased $103,000 or 12%. Wealth advisory fees declined by $118,000, or 5% and were negatively impacted by market value declines of 15% in trust assets since December 31, 2021.

Other income for the third quarter of 2022 declined by $606,000 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to income declines in various limited partnership investment holdings and other non-recurring items. In addition, bank owned life insurance income decreased by $586,000. This decrease is largely attributable to the company’s variable life insurance policies which are tied to the equity markets and have declined in value by $234,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to an increase of $284,000 during the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $495,000 on a linked quarter basis. The valuation changes to the variable life insurance policies are offset by similar changes to the deferred compensation expense that is recognized in salary and employee benefits.



Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $328,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis from $10.5 million. The linked quarter decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in mortgage banking income of $440,000 and a decrease in interest rate swap fee income of $267,000. The decrease in mortgage banking income was caused by a slowdown in mortgage demand because of the higher interest rate environment. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $237,000 and an increase to other income of $179,000.

Noninterest income decreased by $3.7 million, or 10%, to $31.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $35.0 million for the comparable nine-month period of 2021. Notably, noninterest income increased across a variety of fee-based service lines by a cumulative $1.9 million, including improvement in wealth advisory fees by 2%, investment brokerage fees by 10%, service charges on deposit accounts by 12%, loan and service fees by 3% and merchant card fee income by 19%.

Market value declines impacted the overall decrease in noninterest income. Bank owned life insurance income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $2.3 million primarily due to declines in the market value of variable life insurance policies of $1.1 million compared to market value gains of $1.1 million in the corresponding period in 2021. In addition, across these same periods, other income decreased by $1.1 million, mortgage banking income decreased by $985,000, gains on securities sales decreased by $797,000 and interest rate swap fee income decreased by $442,000. Excluding the impact of the variable life insurance policy market value changes, noninterest income was $32.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $34.0 million for the nine months ended September 2021, a decline of $1.5 million, or 4%.

The company’s noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 7%, to $27.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $26.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Other expense increased $1.1 million driven by accruals for ongoing legal matters. In addition, corporate and business development expenses increased $426,000 and salaries and employee benefits increased $420,000. The increase in corporate and business development expenses was primarily a result of increased client development activities, advertising costs and increased contributions to our communities. The increase to salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by increased salaries and wages of $415,000, increases to performance-based compensation expense of $366,000, and increased employee health insurance expense of $113,000, offset by declines in deferred compensation expense of $519,000. Operating expenses excluding the effects of one-time legal settlement accruals of $1.1 million and market value declines of $240,000 from the deferred compensation program, were $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $25.7 million for 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 5%.

On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $19,000, or less than 1%, to $27.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense was flat at $27.9 million for both the third and second quarters of 2022. Other expense over these periods increased $425,000, primarily as a result of share-based compensation payments to the Board of Directors of $437,000, which are paid semi-annually in January and July. Offsetting this increase were decreases in net occupancy expense of $212,000, FDIC and other regulatory fees of $161,000 and salaries and employee benefits of $148,000. The decrease to salary and employee benefits resulted from a $662,000 decrease to performance-based compensation, offset by an increase to deferred compensation of $261,000 and increase to salary and wages of $199,000. Operating expenses excluding the effects of one-time legal settlement accruals and market value from the deferred compensation program, were $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $27.2 million for 2021, a decrease of $230,000 or 1%.

Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million, or 4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to $82.8 million compared to $79.4 million for the corresponding period of 2021. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $3.4 million in other expense caused by accruals for ongoing legal matters. Corporate and business development expense increased $870,000, caused by increased advertising, charitable contributions, including contributions associated with the company’s sesquicentennial celebration, and other corporate development activities. Net occupancy increased $450,000, driven by budgeted repairs and ongoing upgrades to existing facilities and the opening of a new branch in Elkhart. Offsetting these increases are decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $537,000 and professional fees of $531,000 due to a decrease in legal expense. The decline in salaries and benefits was impacted by a decline in deferred compensation of $2.4 million, offset by increases in salaries and wages of $758,000, increased performance-based compensation of $499,000, and increased health insurance expense of $329,000. Operating expenses excluding the effects of non-recurring legal settlement accruals of $3.0 million and market value declines from the deferred compensation program of $1.2 million, were $81.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $78.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4%.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 45.7% for the third quarter of 2021 and 47.2% for the linked second quarter of 2022.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com . The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including tangible common equity, tangible assets, adjusted tangible common equity, adjusted tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets, and pretax pre-provision earnings and credit loss reserve to total loans excluding PPP loans. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of governmental monetary and fiscal policies and the impact on the current economic environment, including its effects on our customers, local economic conditions, our operations and vendors, and the responses of federal, state and local governmental authorities, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Assets $ 6,288,406 $ 6,265,087 $ 6,222,916 $ 6,288,406 $ 6,222,916 Deposits 5,664,133 5,621,584 5,414,638 5,664,133 5,414,638 Brokered Deposits 10,017 10,008 11,012 10,017 11,012 Core Deposits (1) 5,654,116 5,611,576 5,403,626 5,654,116 5,403,626 Loans 4,489,835 4,424,699 4,239,453 4,489,835 4,239,453 PPP Loans 1,603 5,219 91,897 1,603 91,897 Allowance for Credit Losses 67,239 67,523 73,048 67,239 73,048 Total Equity 519,220 562,063 683,202 519,220 683,202 Goodwill net of deferred tax assets 3,803 3,803 3,794 3,803 3,794 Tangible Common Equity (2) 515,417 558,260 679,408 515,417 679,408 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 6,298,358 $ 6,460,888 $ 6,153,334 $ 6,469,102 $ 6,071,682 Earning Assets 5,991,630 6,157,051 5,909,834 6,178,787 5,825,275 Investments 1,429,186 1,476,144 1,201,657 1,472,807 977,955 Loans 4,415,944 4,425,713 4,354,104 4,381,284 4,468,891 PPP Loans 3,232 9,665 142,917 10,098 296,938 Total Deposits 5,638,469 5,752,519 5,344,272 5,745,771 5,280,361 Interest Bearing Deposits 3,821,699 3,927,191 3,662,707 3,876,913 3,652,839 Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,821,699 3,981,587 3,737,707 3,919,779 3,728,339 Total Equity 583,679 583,324 688,252 616,202 668,652 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 52,492 $ 48,678 $ 45,741 $ 146,050 $ 133,081 Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent 53,945 50,079 46,717 150,171 135,535 Provision for Credit Losses 0 0 1,300 417 1,077 Noninterest Income 10,164 10,492 11,114 31,343 35,011 Noninterest Expense 27,894 27,913 25,967 82,776 79,361 Net Income 28,525 25,673 24,119 77,840 71,450 Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (2) 34,762 31,257 30,888 94,617 88,731 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.12 $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 3.05 $ 2.81 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 1.11 1.00 0.94 3.03 2.79 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.40 0.40 0.34 1.20 1.02 Dividend Payout 36.04 % 40.00 % 36.17 % 39.60 % 36.56 % Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued) 20.33 22.01 26.80 20.33 26.80 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2) 20.18 21.87 26.66 20.18 26.66 Market Value – High 81.27 79.14 73.04 85.71 77.05 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Market Value – Low 64.05 64.84

56.06 64.05 53.03 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,533,832 25,527,896 25,479,654 25,525,734 25,472,185 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,734,613 25,697,577 25,635,288 25,710,088 25,608,655 KEY RATIOS Return on Average Assets 1.80 % 1.59 % 1.56 % 1.61 % 1.57 % Return on Average Total Equity 19.39 17.65 13.90 16.89 14.29 Average Equity to Average Assets 9.27 9.03 11.19 9.53 11.01 Net Interest Margin 3.57 3.26 3.13 3.25 3.11 Net Interest Margin, Excluding PPP Loans (2) 3.57 3.26 2.95 3.24 2.98 Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income) 44.52 47.17 45.67 46.66 47.21 Tier 1 Leverage (3) 11.40 10.83 10.91 11.40 10.91 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (3) 14.04 13.90 14.18 14.04 14.18 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (3) 14.04 13.90 14.18 14.04 14.18 Total Capital (3) 15.29 15.15 15.44 15.29 15.44 Tangible Capital (2) 8.20 8.92 10.92 8.20 10.92 Adjusted Tangible Capital (2) 11.22 11.08 10.75 11.22 10.75 ASSET QUALITY Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 921 $ 784 $ 1,245 $ 921 $ 1,245 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 25 105 18 25 18 Non-accrual Loans 9,892 12,494 30,978 9,892 30,978 Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs) (4) 9,917 12,599 30,996 9,917 30,996 Other Real Estate Owned 196 196 316 196 316 Other Nonperforming Assets 0 0 20 0 20 Total Nonperforming Assets 10,113 12,795 31,332 10,113 31,332 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings (4) 0 0 4,973 0 4,973 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans) (4) 0 0 6,093 0 6,093 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings (4) 0 0 11,066 0 11,066 Individually Analyzed Loans 17,313 19,986 41,148 17,313 41,148 Non-Individually Analyzed Watch List Loans 145,839 172,084 217,386 145,839 217,386 Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans 163,152 192,070 258,534 163,152 258,534 Gross Charge Offs 373 98 90 1,211 593 Recoveries 89 95 125 260 2,106 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) 284 3 (35 ) 951 (1,513 ) Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % (0.05 %) Credit Loss Reserve to Loans 1.50 % 1.53 % 1.72 % 1.50 % 1.72 % Credit Loss Reserve to Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (2) 1.50 % 1.53 % 1.76 % 1.50 % 1.76 % Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans 678.01 % 535.97 % 235.67 % 678.01 % 235.67 % Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs (4) 678.01 % 535.97 % 203.08 % 678.01 % 203.08 % Nonperforming Loans to Loans 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.73 % 0.22 % 0.73 % Nonperforming Assets to Assets 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.50 % 0.16 % 0.50 % Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 3.63 % 4.34 % 6.10 % 3.63 % 6.10 % Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (2) 3.64 % 4.35 % 6.23 % 3.64 % 6.23 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees 600 606 592 600 592 Offices 52 52 51 52 51





__________________________________________________ (1) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (3) Capital ratios for September 30, 2022 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed. (4) On April 1, 2022, the company adopted certain aspects of ASU 2022-02, whereby the company no longer recognizes or accounts for TDRs. Adoption of this standard was retrospective to January 1, 2022.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) ​ September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ​ (Unaudited) ​ ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 76,498 $ 51,830 Short-term investments 128,304 631,410 Total cash and cash equivalents 204,802 683,240 ​ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,192,186 1,398,558 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $103,326 and $0, respectively) 127,820 0 Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,097 7,470 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $67,239 and $67,773 4,422,596 4,220,068 Land, premises and equipment, net 58,486 59,309 Bank owned life insurance 97,702 97,652 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,840 13,772 Accrued interest receivable 22,822 17,674 Goodwill 4,970 4,970 Other assets 143,085 54,610 Total assets $ 6,288,406 $ 6,557,323 ​ ​ LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,832,328 $ 1,895,481 Interest bearing deposits 3,831,805 3,839,926 Total deposits 5,664,133 5,735,407 ​ Borrowings - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 0 75,000 Accrued interest payable 2,200 2,619 Other liabilities 102,853 39,391 Total liabilities 5,769,186 5,852,417 ​ STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value 25,825,127 shares issued and 25,350,134 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 25,777,609 shares issued and 25,300,793 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 125,832 120,615 Retained earnings 630,337 583,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (221,729 ) 16,093 Treasury stock at cost (474,993 shares as of September 30, 2022, 476,816 shares as of December 31, 2021) (15,309 ) (15,025 ) Total stockholders’ equity 519,131 704,817 Noncontrolling interest 89 89 Total equity 519,220 704,906 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,288,406 $ 6,557,323





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans Taxable $ 52,707 $ 43,025 $ 136,580 $ 128,828 Tax exempt 462 119 911 324 Interest and dividends on securities ​ ​ Taxable 3,608 2,470 10,613 6,482 Tax exempt 5,009 3,556 14,609 8,915 Other interest income 772 125 1,501 348 Total interest income 62,558 49,295 164,214 144,897 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Interest on deposits 10,066 3,479 18,037 11,587 Interest on borrowings ​ ​ Short-term 0 0 0 7 Long-term 0 75 127 222 Total interest expense 10,066 3,554 18,164 11,816 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NET INTEREST INCOME 52,492 45,741 146,050 133,081 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Provision for credit losses 0 1,300 417 1,077 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 52,492 44,441 145,633 132,004 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth advisory fees 2,059 2,177 6,550 6,433 Investment brokerage fees 651 521 1,711 1,560 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,990 2,756 8,681 7,768 Loan and service fees 3,047 3,005 9,131 8,823 Merchant card fee income 941 838 2,660 2,226 Bank owned life insurance income (loss) 54 640 (212 ) 2,101 Interest rate swap fee income 88 180 492 934 Mortgage banking income (loss) (89 ) (32 ) 771 1,756 Net securities gains 0 0 0 797 Other income 423 1,029 1,559 2,613 Total noninterest income 10,164 11,114 31,343 35,011 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 14,650 14,230 43,840 44,377 Net occupancy expense 1,476 1,413 4,793 4,343 Equipment costs 1,380 1,371 4,250 4,134 Data processing fees and supplies 3,226 3,169 9,510 9,692 Corporate and business development 1,426 1,000 4,078 3,208 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 458 748 1,516 1,707 Professional fees 1,554 1,342 4,527 5,058 Other expense 3,724 2,694 10,262 6,842 Total noninterest expense 27,894 25,967 82,776 79,361 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 34,762 29,588 94,200 87,654 Income tax expense 6,237 5,469 16,360 16,204 NET INCOME $ 28,525 $ 24,119 $ 77,840 $ 71,450 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,533,832 25,479,654 25,525,734 25,472,185 ​ ​ ​ BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.12 $ 0.95 $ 3.05 $ 2.81 ​ ​ ​ DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,734,613 25,635,288 25,710,088 25,608,655 ​ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.11 $ 0.94 $ 3.03 $ 2.79

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOAN DETAIL

(unaudited, in thousands)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Commercial and industrial loans: Working capital lines of credit loans $ 684,281 15.2 % $ 726,798 16.4 % $ 659,166 15.5 % Non-working capital loans 827,014 18.4 802,994 18.2 782,618 18.5 Total commercial and industrial loans 1,511,295 33.6 1,529,792 34.6 1,441,784 34.0 Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans: Construction and land development loans 468,288 10.4 418,284 9.4 378,716 8.9 Owner occupied loans 741,293 16.5 726,531 16.4 740,836 17.4 Nonowner occupied loans 655,975 14.6 635,477 14.4 582,019 13.7 Multifamily loans 191,212 4.3 173,875 3.9 252,983 6.0 Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans 2,056,768 45.8 1,954,167 44.1 1,954,554 46.0 Agri-business and agricultural loans: Loans secured by farmland 165,328 3.7 194,248 4.4 152,099 3.5 Loans for agricultural production 176,738 3.9 193,654 4.4 171,981 4.1 Total agri-business and agricultural loans 342,066 7.6 387,902 8.8 324,080 7.6 Other commercial loans 100,831 2.2 93,157 2.1 83,595 2.0 Total commercial loans 4,010,960 89.2 3,965,018 89.6 3,804,013 89.6 Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans: Closed end first mortgage loans 196,077 4.4 190,988 4.3 173,689 4.1 Open end and junior lien loans 173,419 3.9 172,449 3.9 161,941 3.8 Residential construction and land development loans 18,775 0.4 10,075 0.2 12,542 0.3 Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans 388,271 8.7 373,512 8.4 348,172 8.2 Other consumer loans 93,026 2.1 88,683 2.0 92,169 2.2 Total consumer loans 481,297 10.8 462,195 10.4 440,341 10.4 Subtotal 4,492,257 100.0 % 4,427,213 100.0 % 4,244,354 100.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (67,239 ) (67,523 ) (73,048 ) ​ Net deferred loan fees (2,422 ) (2,514 ) (4,901 ) ​ Loans, net $ 4,422,596 $ 4,357,176 $ 4,166,405 ​





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS

(unaudited, in thousands)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,832,328 $ 1,797,614 $ 1,762,021 Savings and transaction accounts: Savings deposits 428,718 430,752 375,993 Interest bearing demand deposits 2,652,783 2,631,304 2,411,722 Time deposits: Deposits of $100,000 or more 573,923 577,571 658,050 Other time deposits 176,381 184,343 206,852 Total deposits $ 5,664,133 $ 5,621,584 $ 5,414,638 FHLB advances 0 0 75,000 Total funding sources $ 5,664,133 $ 5,621,584 $ 5,489,638





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income Yield (1)/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income Yield (1)/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income Yield (1)/

Rate Earning Assets Loans: Taxable (2)(3) $ 4,376,724 $ 52,707 4.78 % $ 4,396,333 $ 44,138 4.03 % $ 4,339,792 $ 43,025 3.93 % Tax exempt (1) 39,220 583 5.90 29,380 353 4.82 14,312 150 4.16 Investments: (1) Securities 1,429,186 9,949 2.76 1,476,144 10,049 2.73 1,201,657 6,971 2.30 Short-term investments 2,307 9 1.55 2,301 2 0.35 2,304 0 0.00 Interest bearing deposits 144,193 763 2.10 252,893 481 0.76 351,769 125 0.14 Total earning assets $ 5,991,630 $ 64,011 4.24 % $ 6,157,051 $ 55,023 3.58 % $ 5,909,834 $ 50,271 3.37 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (67,481 ) (67,527 ) (72,157 ) Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 70,672 74,158 67,715 Premises and equipment 58,796 58,978 59,824 Other nonearning assets 244,741 238,228 188,118 Total assets $ 6,298,358 $ 6,460,888 $ 6,153,334 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings deposits $ 430,428 $ 85 0.08 % $ 425,102 $ 81 0.08 % $ 369,191 $ 71 0.08 % Interest bearing checking accounts 2,623,747 8,809 1.33 2,710,674 3,784 0.56 2,390,462 1,712 0.28 Time deposits: In denominations under $100,000 180,774 298 0.65 189,538 307 0.65 211,911 457 0.86 In denominations over $100,000 586,750 874 0.59 601,877 718 0.48 691,143 1,239 0.71 Miscellaneous short-term borrowings 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 Long-term borrowings 0 0 0.00 54,396 54 0.40 75,000 75 0.40 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,821,699 $ 10,066 1.04 % $ 3,981,587 $ 4,944 0.50 % $ 3,737,707 $ 3,554 0.38 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 1,816,770 1,825,327 1,681,565 Other liabilities 76,210 70,650 45,810 Stockholders' Equity 583,679 583,324 688,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,298,358 $ 6,460,888 $ 6,153,334 Interest Margin Recap Interest income/average earning assets 64,011 4.24 % 55,023 3.58 % 50,271 3.37 % Interest expense/average earning assets 10,066 0.67 4,944 0.32 3,554 0.24 Net interest income and margin $ 53,945 3.57 % $ 50,079 3.26 % $ 46,717 3.13 %





(1) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $1.45 million, $1.40 million and $976,000 in the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Loan fees are included as taxable loan interest income. Net loan fees attributable to PPP loans were $50,000, $180,000, and $3.57 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. All other loan fees were immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for the periods presented. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, and total individually analyzed and watch list loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, are non-GAAP ratios that management believes are important because they provide better comparability to prior periods. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is provided below (dollars in thousands).

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Total Loans $ 4,489,835 $ 4,424,699 $ 4,239,453 Less: PPP Loans 1,603 5,219 91,897 Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans 4,488,232 4,419,480 4,147,556 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 67,239 $ 67,523 $ 73,048 Credit Loss Reserve to Total Loans 1.50 % 1.53 % 1.72 % Credit Loss Reserve to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans 1.50 % 1.53 % 1.76 % Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans $ 163,152 $ 192,070 $ 258,534 Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 3.63 % 4.34 % 6.10 % Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans 3.64 % 4.35 % 6.23 %

Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, adjusted tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets ratio, and pretax pre-provision earnings are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Adjusted tangible assets and adjusted tangible common equity remove the fair market value adjustment impact of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pretax pre-provision earnings is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Total Equity 519,220 $ 562,063 $ 683,202 $ 519,220 $ 683,202 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: DTA related to goodwill 1,167 1,167 1,176 1,167 1,176 Tangible Common Equity 515,417 558,260 679,408 515,417 679,408 AOCI Market Value Adjustment 220,847 157,625 (12,234 ) 220,847 (12,234 ) Adjusted Tangible Common Equity 736,264 715,885 667,174 736,264 667,174 Assets $ 6,288,406 $ 6,265,087 $ 6,222,916 $ 6,288,406 $ 6,222,916 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: DTA related to goodwill 1,167 1,167 1,176 1,167 1,176 Tangible Assets 6,284,603 6,261,284 6,219,122 6,284,603 6,219,122 Market Value Adjustment 279,553 199,525 (15,486 ) 279,553 (15,486 ) Adjusted Tangible Assets 6,564,156 6,460,809 6,203,636 6,564,156 6,203,636 Ending Common Shares Issued 25,536,026 25,527,896 25,486,032 25,536,026 25,486,032 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 20.18 $ 21.87 $ 26.66 $ 20.18 $ 26.66 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 8.20 % 8.92 % 10.92 % 8.20 % 10.92 % Adjusted Tangible Common Equity/Adjusted Tangible Assets 11.22 % 11.08 % 10.75 % 11.22 % 10.75 % Net Interest Income $ 52,492 $ 48,678 $ 45,741 $ 146,050 $ 133,081 Plus: Noninterest income 10,164 10,492 11,114 31,343 35,011 Minus: Noninterest expense (27,894 ) (27,913 ) (25,967 ) (82,776 ) (79,361 ) Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 34,762 $ 31,257 $ 30,888 $ 94,617 $ 88,731

Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis, net of PPP loan impact, is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is important because it provides for better comparability to prior periods. Because PPP loans have a low fixed interest rate of 1.0% and because the accretion of net loan fee income can be accelerated upon borrower forgiveness and repayment by the SBA, management is actively monitoring net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis with and without PPP loan impact for the duration of this program.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is provided below (dollars in thousands).

Impact of Paycheck Protection Program on Net Interest Margin FTE

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Total Average Earnings Assets $ 5,991,630 $ 6,157,051 $ 5,909,834 $ 6,178,787 $ 5,825,275 Less: Average Balance of PPP Loans (3,232 ) (9,665 ) (142,917 ) (10,098 ) (296,938 ) Total Adjusted Earning Assets 5,988,398 6,147,386 5,766,917 6,168,689 5,528,337 Total Interest Income FTE $ 64,011 $ 55,023 $ 50,271 $ 168,335 $ 147,351 Less: PPP Loan Income (58 ) (204 ) (3,946 ) (767 ) (12,764 ) Total Adjusted Interest Income FTE 63,953 54,819 46,325 167,568 134,587 Adjusted Earning Asset Yield, net of PPP Impact 4.24 % 3.58 % 3.19 % 3.63 % 3.25 % Total Average Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 3,821,699 $ 3,981,587 $ 3,737,707 $ 3,919,779 $ 3,728,339 Less: Average Balance of PPP Loans (3,232 ) (9,665 ) (142,917 ) (10,098 ) (296,938 ) Total Adjusted Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,818,467 3,971,922 3,594,790 3,909,681 3,431,401 Total Interest Expense FTE $ 10,066 $ 4,944 $ 3,554 $ 18,164 $ 11,816 Less: PPP Cost of Funds (2 ) (6 ) (90 ) (19 ) (555 ) Total Adjusted Interest Expense FTE 10,064 4,938 3,464 18,145 11,261 Adjusted Cost of Funds, net of PPP Impact 0.67 % 0.32 % 0.24 % 0.39 % 0.27 % Net Interest Margin FTE, net of PPP Impact 3.57 % 3.26 % 2.95 % 3.24 % 2.98 %





