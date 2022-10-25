Ahana CEO Steven Mih Recognized as Top 50 SaaS CEO

The Software Report award commends impactful leadership in support of company’s commitment to the open SQL data lakehouse powered by Presto

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced today that CEO, Steven Mih, has been recognized on The Software Report’s annual Top 50 SaaS CEOs list.



The Software Report acknowledges top CEOs in a variety of industries who demonstrate that with strong, innovative leadership, the best software solutions thrive and are rapidly adopted across the global economy. 2022’s awardees were selected based on thousands of nominations from colleagues, peers, and other software industry professionals and in-house industry research.

Under Steven’s leadership, Ahana was founded in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as an all-remote company. Ahana brings together decades of cloud, open source, database and distributed systems experience to be the only commercial company focused on PrestoDB, the project hosted by the Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation. Presto is the de-facto open source distributed SQL query engine for data analytics and for the open Data Lakehouse. Ahana works closely with other Presto Foundation members, Meta & Uber, where Presto is battle-tested and runs at very large scale. Steven has taken the company from inception to Series A financing with $32 million in capital raised to date.

“Since founding Ahana, with my talented team I’ve been focused on building a company that brings the reliability and performance of the data warehouse together with the flexibility and better price performance of the open data lake, enabling SQL and ML/AI use cases on data to engineers and data science teams,” said Mih. “We’re excited about making distributed compute infrastructure as easy as B2C SaaS applications enabling our users to deliver data-driven insights on large amounts of data.”

Tweet this: @AhanaIO CEO Steven Mih recognized as Top 50 #SaaS #CEO by @SoftwareReport1 #opensource #data #analytics #presto https://bit.ly/3VJrTgV

About Ahana

Ahana is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS with the vision to be the SQL engine for the Open Data Lakehouse. Presto, the open source project created by Meta and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, Third Point Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and Presto Slack .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io