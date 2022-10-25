Coveo to Host 2022 Capital Markets Day

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization and merchandizing within digital experiences, will host its inaugural Capital Markets Day on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto.

During this half-day event, beginning at 8:30 am ET, members of the senior management team will present on the Company’s differentiated AI-powered relevance platform, growth strategy, and customer success, among other topics.

The event is limited to the financial analyst and institutional investor community. To register, please visit the following page at: www.coveo.com/en/resources/events/capital-markets-day.

In addition, Coveo will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the following conferences:

  • 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, November 16, 2022, New York
  • TD Securities Technology Conference, November 21, 2022, Toronto
  • If available, webcast replays will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.coveo.com/en

About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.










Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.