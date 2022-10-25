Submit Release
Amdocs Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2023:

November 15: Needham Networking Conference
  Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
November 29: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
  The Phoenician, Scottsdale
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
December 6: Nasdaq Investor Conference
  The May Fair Hotel, London
  Fireside chat + investor meetings
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
December 8: Barclays Global TMT Conference
  The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
  Investor meetings only
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
December 13: Oppenheimer 5G Summit
  Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.

About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com


