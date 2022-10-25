Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors

/EIN News/ -- Complimentary 12-Part Course Now Offers Global Perspective on Crypto Considerations



NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.

The program, first launched by Nasdaq in the United States in March 2022, includes various lesson formats from Q&A sessions to live presentations to interactive course materials. Courses are designed to give participants a well-rounded understanding of the digital asset industry, including key assets, investing considerations, layer two technologies, scaling solutions, tokenization, global regulatory guidelines, and more.

So far, more than 3,000 U.S. advisors have registered for the academy, according to Nasdaq. With the addition of a new international lesson on regulation along with subtitles in various languages, the course will now be available to advisors globally.

The program is split into three distinct lessons. Each lesson features a presentation by renowned industry experts, including Dr. Keith Black, Managing Director, Program Director FDP Charter at the FDP Institute; Samir Kerbage, Chief Technology Officer at Hashdex; Ian Saunders, Senior Analyst at Nasdaq Investment Intelligence; and Nicole Dyskant, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Hashdex.

“I am thrilled to be participating in this curriculum as part of Hashdex’s ongoing mission of providing educational services that allow investors to participate in this exciting and rapidly growing space,” said Ms. Dyskant. “The program is an important continuation of Hashdex’s ongoing efforts to build a safe and secure infrastructure for crypto investment by working alongside global regulators, investors, and our partners to help educate and provide products that move the crypto investment industry forward.”

The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets builds on Hashdex and Nasdaq’s existing partnership, which includes the launches of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange-traded product ("ETP") in May 2022 and the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) in February 2021. Both provide global investors with a way to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the listing standards in their respective regions.

Financial Advisors may register for the Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets for free here .

As part of its ongoing commitment to educating key players in the space, Hashdex also recently launched its Research Center , led by Pedro Lapenta, Hashdex’s Head of Research, designed to provide objective, in-depth research on all things relating to crypto and digital asset investment.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex’s simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto IndexTM (NCITM) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto index ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information, visit www.hashdex.com .

