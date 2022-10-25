TAIWAN, October 25 - President Tsai addresses opening of WMD Global Assembly

On the morning of October 25, President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the opening of the 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy (WMD). In remarks, President Tsai stated that democracy is more than a fundamental value that unites the people of Taiwan; it is also a critical asset in addressing major challenges. The president added that, even under constant threats, the Taiwanese people have never shied away from the challenges of authoritarian interference, but have instead met them head-on and fought against forces looking to undermine our hard-earned democracy. The president called on democrats worldwide to work together to strengthen our resilience and safeguard our values, and to rekindle the democratic alliance in service to the interests of the international community.

A transcript of the president's remarks follows:

Let me begin my talk by welcoming you all to Taiwan. You are among the first groups of international friends to visit Taiwan after we lifted our border restrictions. I want to also thank the Taiwanese civil society organizations for joining us today on this special occasion.

I want to say that Taiwan is honored to be the place where the World Movement for Democracy convenes its 11th Global Assembly. I want to express my appreciation to the World Movement for Democracy secretariat, the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, and its partner organizations for organizing this impressive event that has gathered hundreds of democracy activists, experts, parliamentarians, and donors from 70 countries worldwide.

I especially want to welcome Maria Ressa, last year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, to Taiwan again. Your courage and commitment to media freedom and the freedom of expression inspires us all. Congratulations on your new position as the chairperson of WMD's Steering Committee. I am sure your leadership will invigorate democracy around the world.

I see the NED's [National Endowment for Democracy] former President Carl Gershman with us today. It is wonderful to see you again after such a long time. Your staunch support for Taiwan and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy is something we will always be grateful for. I also see NED's new President Damon Wilson here. It is also great to see you again after you brought the wonderful news, that is, the World Movement's Steering Committee unanimously chose Taiwan as the location for this assembly.

I must emphasize that this assembly could not have convened at a more consequential time. At this moment, democracies and the rules-based world order are facing the greatest challenges since the Cold War.

As we work diligently to remedy the impact of the pandemic on global health and economy, we also have to combat authoritarian regimes' attempts to corrode democratic institutions and tarnish human rights and civic space.

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a prime example. It shows that authoritarian regimes will do whatever it takes to achieve expansionism.

The people of Taiwan are all too familiar with such aggression. In recent years, Taiwan has been confronted by increasingly aggressive threats from China – from military intimidation, cyberattacks, and economic coercion, to gray zone activities and influence operations.

All are attempts to instill fear, create doubts, and obliterate our citizens' confidence about what we have been working so hard for – that is our democratic way of life.

However, even under constant threats, the people of Taiwan have never shied away from the challenges of authoritarian interference.

Instead, the Taiwanese met them head-on and fought against forces looking to undermine our hard-earned democracy. Now, we are eager to share our story of resilience with you all and learn from your experiences as well.

The Taiwanese people fought for decades to bring about the vibrant democracy we enjoy today. In Taiwan, democracy is more than a fundamental value that unites our people; it is also a critical asset in addressing major challenges.

Our democratic ideals are at the heart of our effective pandemic response. They inform our continued work to improve government transparency. And they guide us in empowering all of our people to have a stake in our country's future.

The driving force behind the development of our democracy is our civil society. It has played an integral role in Taiwan's democratization. Now, it is an active, mobilized, and effective check on government. I believe the involvement of Taiwan's civil society in the governance of our country is unparalleled in the region.

Moreover, as we look to the future, we must also ensure that young people are empowered to contribute to this movement. In Taiwan, we are currently working to empower our younger generation with the right to vote and make changes at a younger age.

I am happy to see the involvement of the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy as a partner to this assembly. I am also happy to learn that prior to the assembly, there was a series of youth consultative meetings that took place in multiple regions of the world, where young democracy leaders strategized to make the world they live in a better place. Together with the sessions on youth participation, I am sure this assembly will help spur awareness and action among the younger generation.

As we observed the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan is proud to play a role in the effort to assist the Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their country and freedom.

We all should continue with our efforts. The challenge posed by authoritarian regimes is an important wake-up call for democrats worldwide. While extraordinary challenges remain, we must work together to strengthen our resilience and safeguard our values.

More importantly, we can only achieve this by understanding authoritarian tactics. And with this understanding, we can then strategize on how to counter influence exerted by authoritarian regimes. We must also rekindle the democratic alliance to serve the interests of the international community. The World Movement for Democracy's Global Assembly is the perfect occasion for this important work.

I want to end my talk by thanking you all again for your physical presence in Taiwan today. It is a demonstration of your support for Taiwan and its democracy. The people of Taiwan are always grateful and treasure such support.

Through gatherings like this, we can reaffirm our solidarity and build our democratic resilience together.

Lastly, I want to take this opportunity to congratulate those who are being honored with the Democracy Courage Tributes. Your extraordinary courage in championing for democracy and human rights is an inspiration to us all.

I hope that your participation in this assembly helps deepen global democratic ties and spur new ideas for the democratic future. I know there is a culture night later this evening. I hope you enjoy the performances and the discussion.

I wish you all a productive assembly and hope you enjoy Taiwan's beautiful scenery, people, and of course, our delicious food. Thank you very much.



Also present at the assembly were WMD Steering Committee Chair Maria Ressa, NED Chair Kenneth Wollack, NED President and CEO Damon Wilson, and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.