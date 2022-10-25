At 6.5% CAGR, North America Algae Protein Market Size Worth $700 million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

North America Algae Protein Market size is projected to reach $700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that North America Algae Protein Market size is projected to reach $700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2021-2026. Algae protein is derived from algae that contains essential and non-essential amino acids in order to develop the quality of proteins. Blue algae and green algae are some kinds of proteins that are grown in fresh water and marines and are used in dietary supplements. Algae is an integral part of food chain that is used as an alternative protein source and offers vitamins, minerals. There are various types of algae proteins that are used for human and animal nutrition as well as aquaculture. Currently, spirulina and chlorella algae proteins are used for supplementing animal feed owing to their nutritional benefits and high level of protein. Algae is also used in the production of biofuel but it is too expensive to be available commercially. The increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among people and rising consumption of healthy food and beverages products owing to increasing consciousness about diet is the major factor driving the growth of North America Algae Protein Market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/North-American-Algae-Protein-Market-Research-509543

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the North America Algae Protein market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, U.S. dominated the North America Algae Protein Market owing to rising awareness of consuming healthy foods, increasing vegan population and growing research in food and beverage industry.

2. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among people and rising consumption of healthy food and beverages products owing to increasing consciousness about diet are enhancing the growth of the North America Algae Protein Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the North America Algae Protein Market report.

4. High cost associated with algae protein products are set to restrain the growth for the North America Algae Protein Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509543

Segmental Analysis:

1. North America Algae Protein Market can be further segmented into Spirulina, Chlorella, and Others. The Spirulina segment hold the major share in 2020. This is mainly owing to its nutritional benefits such as anti-hypertension, renal protective, anti-hyperlipidaemia, and anti-hyperglycaemic that increases the use of spirulina in plant based foods.

2. The Tablet segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% over 2021-2026. This mainly owing to the fact that algae protein tablets contains more protein that increases the demand of tablets among consumers that are driving the growth of North America Algae Protein Market.

3. U.S. dominated the North America Algae Protein Market with major share of 39.7% in 2020. This is owing to rising consumption of vegan based diet, increasing awareness about the health and growing research in food and beverage industry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the North America Algae Protein industry are:

1. Corbion Biotech

2. NP Nutra

3. Algama

4. Arizona Algae Products

5. Global Algae Innovations, Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the North America Algae Protein Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509543

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

Plant Protein Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7491/plant-protein-ingredient-market.html

Algae Products Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Algae-Products-Market-Research-504467

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062