LIZHI Fosters Entrepreneurial Spirit in Tech by Sponsoring Employee Innovation on Programmer’s Day

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, held its fourth annual LIZHI “1024 Tech Culture Day” event on October 24th to celebrate China’s Programmer's Day. The event saw LIZHI’s teams share progress updates on outstanding projects, with top teams and projects bestowed “Golden Code Awards” for their innovative and remarkable work.



Among these showcased teams and projects, the team working on hybrid cloud architecture “iRock” shared their journey from project initiation and development to ultimately building a more mature mixed cloud function. As a vital part of the cloud infrastructure service that goes into Voice Cloud, LIZHI’s hybrid cloud computing platform, the iRock cloud architecture creates a unified operations management platform through which LIZHI can operate multiple cloud-based tools securely and reliably.

Another project team, “DOREME”, which focuses on developing LIZHI’s proprietary real-time communication (RTC) and audio streaming solution under Voice Cloud, shared the team’s progress over the past year. Highlights include expansions to the service’s coverage and continued efforts to reduce device costs through workflow optimization. Presently, DOREME’s RTC technology has already been applied to many aspects of business development, providing comprehensive support across everything from audio creation to audio interactivity. This makes the audio creation process simpler and improves sound quality and acoustics, while at the same time providing users with a smoother and more stable audio listening and real-time interactive experience.

Other projects shared during LIZHI’s 1024 Tech Culture Day included voice recognition systems and optimizations to speech detection technology. Through ongoing efforts, LIZHI’s audio tech projects have further upgraded and optimized the automation efficiency and accuracy of speech recognition and detection, expanded how these applications can be used, and empowered further innovation of audio products.

On October 25th, LIZHI partnered with science and technology media platform InfoQ to host an online livestreamed course about a “high-quality noise reduction solution for online entertainment scenarios.” Noise reduction algorithms that employ neural networks have been extensively applied to real-time interactive audio environments, but these algorithms pose challenges for the design and efficiency of equilibrium models because they place high demands on real-time audio processing and the performance of mobile devices.

Building on these current pain points, LIZHI’s audio R&D team shared the design and plans to release a lightweight noise reduction solution for real-time interactive environments. This solution is not only able to process everyday background noise, but can also effectively maintain voice quality and acoustics and is suitable for application to most mobile devices, helping to offset the limitations of neural network algorithms.

LIZHI’s Co-founder and CTO Mr. Ning (Neil) Ding said, “During our 1024 Tech Culture Day celebration, I was delighted to have had the opportunity to share LIZHI’s technological highlights with our colleagues. We firmly believe that core technological capabilities are the cornerstones of LIZHI’s business development and that training top talent sets the stage for business and tech breakthroughs.

“LIZHI remains committed to building the world’s largest audio platform and helping people use voices to connect with each other. We will continue to pursue innovation in audio technology and drive in-house technological development to empower businesses.”

