Senate Resolution 368 Printer's Number 1994

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1994

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

368

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, BROWNE,

PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, HUGHES, MARTIN, COMITTA, DILLON,

COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, STEFANO, MUTH AND KANE,

OCTOBER 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "National Sensory

Processing Disorder Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, October is "National Sensory Processing Disorder

Awareness Month," in order to raise awareness of sensory

processing disorder; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Sensory

Processing Disorder Foundation, which works to educate and raise

awareness of sensory processing disorder; and

WHEREAS, A sensory processing disorder influences the way the

brain receives, organizes and responds to sensory signals,

causing abnormal reactions in affected individuals; and

WHEREAS, Disorganized sensory signals can lead to problems

with daily functioning, family relationships, social situations,

behavior, regulation of emotions, learning or self-esteem; and

WHEREAS, The disorder can manifest as an individual being

uncoordinated, difficult to engage in conversation or play,

extremely upset from being wet or hearing loud noises or having

