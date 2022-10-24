Senate Resolution 368 Printer's Number 1994
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1994
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
368
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, BROWNE,
PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, HUGHES, MARTIN, COMITTA, DILLON,
COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, STEFANO, MUTH AND KANE,
OCTOBER 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "National Sensory
Processing Disorder Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, October is "National Sensory Processing Disorder
Awareness Month," in order to raise awareness of sensory
processing disorder; and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Sensory
Processing Disorder Foundation, which works to educate and raise
awareness of sensory processing disorder; and
WHEREAS, A sensory processing disorder influences the way the
brain receives, organizes and responds to sensory signals,
causing abnormal reactions in affected individuals; and
WHEREAS, Disorganized sensory signals can lead to problems
with daily functioning, family relationships, social situations,
behavior, regulation of emotions, learning or self-esteem; and
WHEREAS, The disorder can manifest as an individual being
uncoordinated, difficult to engage in conversation or play,
extremely upset from being wet or hearing loud noises or having
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17