Point Expands Leadership Team; Bavyaa Vasudevan Takes Over Engineering and Karthik Govindankutty Now Leads Operations

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, CA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point, the leading home equity platform, has added two key leaders to its executive team. Bavyaa Vasudevan and Karthik Govindankutty have joined the company to lead the Engineering and Operations teams, respectively.

As the Head of Engineering, Vasudevan is responsible for leading the engineering organization, where she’ll be responsible for scaling the team. Vasudevan comes to Point from Salesforce, where most recently she served as Senior Director of Engineering. In her role, she oversaw the full-stack engineering organization for Salesforce Field Service, which included multiple teams and product workstreams. Previously, Vasudevan spent time in engineering leadership roles at several enterprise tech companies, including Cisco and VMware.

In his role as Head of Operations, Govindankutty is accountable for end-to-end customer fulfillment while delivering an efficient and effective customer experience and managing risk. He oversees Point’s underwriting, closing, and servicing teams. Govindankutty has extensive experience in leading, shaping, and scaling operations at large, multinational financial services companies and fintech disruptors. Prior to Point, Govindankutty held senior roles at Capital One, Tesla, Paypal, and Doma.

“These were two crucial roles for us to fill this year as we’ve been experiencing a huge period of growth. In the past 12 months, we’ve seen an incredible increase in demand for our services - a 4x year-over-year increase,” said Eddie Lim, CEO and co-founder of Point. “Having Karthik’s vast operations experience will help our customer-facing teams scale while continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Bavyaa brings great experience running large and complex engineering organizations, with an award-winning focus on diversity and inclusion, a shared value of ours. We are so excited to welcome Bavyaa and Karthik to Point.”

About Point

Point is a home equity platform that makes home wealth more valuable for everyone. With a Home Equity Investment (HEI) from Point, homeowners can unlock their home equity, eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth. For investors, Point provides access to a previously untapped asset class in the residential real estate space. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Redwood Trust, Atalaya Capital Management, Kingsbridge Wealth Management, Deer Park Road Management, The Palisades Group, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. To date, Point has raised over $170 million in equity capital. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.point.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

