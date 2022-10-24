Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,407 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1360 Printer's Number 1997

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - to be determined exclusively by it for the purpose of

providing for the payment of the expenses of the authority,

the construction, improvement, repair, maintenance and

operation of its facilities and properties and, in the case

of an authority created for the purpose of making business

improvements or providing administrative services, a charge

for such services which is to be based on actual benefits and

which may be measured on, among other things, gross sales or

gross or net profits, the payment of the principal of and

interest on its obligations and to fulfill the terms and

provisions of any agreements made with the purchasers or

holders of any such obligations, or with a municipality and

to determine by itself exclusively the services and

improvements required to provide adequate, safe and

reasonable service, including extensions thereof, in the

areas served. If the service area includes more than one

municipality, the revenues from any project shall not be

expended directly or indirectly on any other project unless

such expenditures are made for the benefit of the entire

service area. Any person questioning the reasonableness or

uniformity of a rate fixed by an authority or the adequacy,

safety and reasonableness of the authority's services,

including extensions thereof, may bring suit against the

authority in the court of common pleas of the county where

the project is located or, if the project is located in more

than one county, in the court of common pleas of the county

where the principal office of the project is located. The

court of common pleas shall have exclusive jurisdiction to

determine questions involving rates or service. Except in

municipal corporations having a population density of 300

20220SB1360PN1997 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1360 Printer's Number 1997

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.