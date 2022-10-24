Senate Bill 1360 Printer's Number 1997

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - to be determined exclusively by it for the purpose of

providing for the payment of the expenses of the authority,

the construction, improvement, repair, maintenance and

operation of its facilities and properties and, in the case

of an authority created for the purpose of making business

improvements or providing administrative services, a charge

for such services which is to be based on actual benefits and

which may be measured on, among other things, gross sales or

gross or net profits, the payment of the principal of and

interest on its obligations and to fulfill the terms and

provisions of any agreements made with the purchasers or

holders of any such obligations, or with a municipality and

to determine by itself exclusively the services and

improvements required to provide adequate, safe and

reasonable service, including extensions thereof, in the

areas served. If the service area includes more than one

municipality, the revenues from any project shall not be

expended directly or indirectly on any other project unless

such expenditures are made for the benefit of the entire

service area. Any person questioning the reasonableness or

uniformity of a rate fixed by an authority or the adequacy,

safety and reasonableness of the authority's services,

including extensions thereof, may bring suit against the

authority in the court of common pleas of the county where

the project is located or, if the project is located in more

than one county, in the court of common pleas of the county

where the principal office of the project is located. The

court of common pleas shall have exclusive jurisdiction to

determine questions involving rates or service. Except in

municipal corporations having a population density of 300

