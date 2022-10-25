Answering The Demand for Cannabis Products That Meet Evolving Consumer Needs, MariMed Adds New Products To Its Top-Selling Betty’s Eddies Fruit Chews Line

The All-Natural Evolution of Betty’s Eddies Includes Custom Formulations For Better Sleep, Pain Relief, Stress Relief, and More

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), (“MariMed” or the “Company”) today announced the evolution of its top-selling Betty’s Eddies all-natural cannabis fruit chews brand to help cannabis consumers feel their “Betty best” no matter what life throws at them! Each fast-acting fruit chew has been custom-formulated using full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements, to help deliver specific effects including sleep, relaxation, pain relief, heightened libido, and more.



The evolution of Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, a top-selling edibles brand in every market it is available, addresses the needs of today’s cannabis consumer. According to industry research firm BDSA’s Trending Consumer Insights Report (2H 2021 in Fully Legal States), consumers use cannabis edibles to achieve specific benefits, with the top three being: to sleep better, to relax, and to relieve pain.

The new product line includes some new products, others that have been improved, and some long-time favorites that have been unchanged. All will feature a new look. As always, each Betty’s Eddies fruit chew is vegan and gluten-free and handcrafted with real pieces of organic fruits and vegetables to deliver a delicious and sweet experience.

The new line-up of Betty’s Eddies fruit chews includes the following flavors, many with added benefits:

Bedtime Betty’s – for sleep: There are now two Bedtime Betty’s chews that may help consumers achieve a deep, peaceful night of sleep. A new recipe infuses a dreamy blend of THC, CBN, and CBD into a raspberry creme chew. It joins the line-up in addition to the original, best-selling Bedtime Betty’s recipe, which infuses full-spectrum cannabis and melatonin into a lemon agave chew.

Ache Away Eddies – for pain relief: This very cherry chew is infused with a soothing blend of THC, CBD and CBC, plus a natural blend of turmeric, piperine, and vitamin E. Working together, the ingredients may help ease inflammation and aid recovery.

Take It Easy Eddies – for stress relief: Infused with a natural blend of THC, CBDV, and CBG, plus passionflower, chamomile, and L-theanine, this pineapple orange chew may help consumers reach a relaxed, stress-free state-of-mind.

Smashin’ Passion – for pleasure: Infused with full-spectrum cannabis and a blend of natural aphrodisiacs, including horny goat weed, muira puama, damiana, and maca root, this passion fruit chew may help increase the libido for a more passionate time in the bedroom.

Go Betty Go – for energy: This watermelon chew is infused with L-theanine, natural caffeine from coffee, and a blend of THC and THCV, to put some pep in the step and increase energy.

Elderbetty – for immunity: CBD and THC are now added to a recipe that includes a blend of elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D3. Together, this elderberry chew may help boost immunity.

Betty Good Times – for anytime: Available in two original flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused with full-spectrum cannabis to provide a good time during any occasion.



“When we launched Betty’s Eddies fruit chews in 2017 they were the industry’s first full-spectrum, all-natural fruit chew, and they’ve gained a very loyal following in every market they have been available,” said Tim Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at MariMed. “We’ve taken the very best of what fans love about the brand and ‘bettered our Betty’s’ to respond to the expanding needs of today’s cannabis consumer.”

The new Betty’s Eddies fruit chews line-up will be available at dispensaries in Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, and Delaware. For more information about the brand, visit www.bettyseddies.com. For more information about MariMed, visit www.marimedinc.com .

The trademark Betty’s Eddies is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

For Questions Contact

Investor Relations

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: info@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Media Contact:

Trailblaze PR

Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb905069-8f01-47f8-94a5-05f60d2a9a5b