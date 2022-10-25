Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,357 in the last 365 days.

NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on October 27th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on October 27th, 2022.

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference
Thursday, October 27th at 11:30 a.m. ET
Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


Primary Logo

You just read:

NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on October 27th, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.