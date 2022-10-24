Senate Bill 786 Printer's Number 2001
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 923, 1108, 1230
PRINTER'S NO. 2001
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
786
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, MENSCH, DiSANTO, J. WARD, CORMAN,
STEFANO AND REGAN, JUNE 21, 2021
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
OCTOBER 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in open campus initiatives, further
providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for open
campus initiatives, for cooperative agreements, for
reimbursements by the Commonwealth and for parental and
public information.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1501-G, 1502-G, 1503-G, 1504-G, 1505-G
and 1506-G of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended to read:
Section 1501-G. Legislative intent.
It is the intent of the General Assembly to encourage
collaborative partnerships between [school districts] schools
AND OTHER SCHOOL ENTITIES for the purpose of providing expanded
access to high-quality curricula to students in a cost-effective
manner through the use of technology.
