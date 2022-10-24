Submit Release
Senate Bill 786 Printer's Number 2001

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 923, 1108, 1230

PRINTER'S NO. 2001

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

786

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, MENSCH, DiSANTO, J. WARD, CORMAN,

STEFANO AND REGAN, JUNE 21, 2021

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

OCTOBER 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in open campus initiatives, further

providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for open

campus initiatives, for cooperative agreements, for

reimbursements by the Commonwealth and for parental and

public information.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1501-G, 1502-G, 1503-G, 1504-G, 1505-G

and 1506-G of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended to read:

Section 1501-G. Legislative intent.

It is the intent of the General Assembly to encourage

collaborative partnerships between [school districts] schools

AND OTHER SCHOOL ENTITIES for the purpose of providing expanded

access to high-quality curricula to students in a cost-effective

manner through the use of technology.

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

