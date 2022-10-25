Submit Release
Sage Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE, a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review third quarter 2022 financial results and discuss recent business updates.

The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

