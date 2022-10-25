More Than Just Tomatoes: NatureSweet's Success In Other Vegetable Sales Moves Company Into New Direction

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, October 25, 2022- NatureSweet®, the number one selling brand in snacking tomatoes is doubling down on the company's commitment to transform the agricultural industry by partnering with more retailers and selling high-quality produce beyond snacking tomatoes. The company's portfolio includes nationwide distribution of bulk and packaged tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers. NatureSweet's proven success in this expanded category over the last four years has perfectly positioned the company to achieve greatness in the greenhouse-grown vegetable market. The company recently partnered with Mission Produce, Inc. at their distribution center in Laredo, Texas to ensure product freshness and to streamline service to U.S. retailers. Along with expanded distribution, NatureSweet is also rebranding with a new corporate logo on all packaging, and a redesigned website to reinforce its commitment to being the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables. The new logo showcases the variety of vegetables the company offers while keeping its famously delicious tomatoes front and center. NatureSweet, an EFI and Fair Trade-certified company, forecasts that more than half of the company's future growth will come from this expansion.

"Consumers trust the quality produce that NatureSweet consistently delivers, we have proven this," says Rodolfo Spielmann, President & CEO of NatureSweet. "This growth wouldn't be possible without the tireless work of our agricultural Associates who nurture our produce from seed to shelf," adds Spielmann. "Although our logo might have changed a little, our company's purpose remains the same. And that is to greatly improve the working conditions and treatment of agricultural workers. We are truly paving the way for the industry."

The revamped website is mobile-compatible, as well as user-friendly; showing consumers where their food originated. It features engaging content, an education hub with nutrition tips, recipe videos, and updates on the company's success. The site also details efforts involving recyclable packaging and sustainability. NatureSweet's innovative Food ID program takes product safety, quality, and traceability to new heights. Using a QR code, consumers can trace where their produce was grown and learn more about the practices used to harvest and pack their veggies. The "Meet the Associates" section, a fan favorite, enables consumers to meet and hear from the Associate who picked their vegetables. Consumers can also personally thank Associates for their hard work.

NatureSweet's rapid growth has emboldened the company in its mission of transforming the lives of agricultural workers in North America.

Check out our short, informative 19-second video on our rebrand here.

About NS Brands, Ltd. (NatureSweet)

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single-source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse-grown vegetables in North America driven by the consumer's preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce, year-round. NS Brands, Ltd's produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 5,000 full-time Associates, and is sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores, and food service operators in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Known for its amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet is also committed to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

