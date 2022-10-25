With a Decent CAGR of 8.3%, Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size is Set to Hit US$ 2,869.5 Mn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The global distributed fiber optic sensors market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2869.5 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at a robust CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 1175.7 Mn in 2021, the target market will likely reach US$ 1291.9 Mn in 2022. The rising need to perform efficient sensing operations in different industry verticals will propel the demand for distributed fiber optic sensors.



With the help of distributed fiber optic sensors (DOFSs), industries can monitor a wide range of parameters like temperature, tension, acoustic disturbances, and many others. These sensors are far superior as they can simultaneously and spatially determine measurements along the whole length of the sensing fiber. Thus, distributed fiber optic sensors are gaining traction in the monitoring of seismic activity in geophysical science, perimeter security monitoring, borehole & well monitoring in the oil & gas sector, and structural health monitoring in civil engineering.

Again, many businesses across the globe are investing in the latest technologies and aiming to increase their research & development (R&D) activities owing to the high functionality of distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS). Consequently, new products with improved features are created, providing businesses with the potential to increase their market share. Moreover, the expensive deployment and installation of DFOS systems encourage businesses to produce more dependable, competitively-priced optic inspection products. All of these considerations are likely to fuel the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market during the projected period.

"Pressing need for the optimization of the production process in various industry verticals will propel the market growth of the distributed fiber optic sensors over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Probable negligence during the installation process may hamper the market prospects.

The distributed fiber optic sensor market will account for 25% of the global fiber optics market.

India's distributed fiber optic sensor market will grow at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Well-established aerospace, medical, and energy sector will drive the target market growth in the United States.

Distributed fiber sensing technology will gain momentum in the energy industry in Germany.

By type, the fiber optic acoustic sensors will gain traction over the projected period.

In terms of application, the leakage detection segment will grow at a 12.8% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Omnisens SA, Sensuron, Silixa Ltd., OFS Optics, QinetiQ Group plc (OptaSense), VIAVI Sensor Types Inc., AP Sensing, LuxPoint Inc., Luna Innovations Incorporated, Ziebel AS, Bandweaver, FISO Technologies Inc., Schlumberger, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Halliburton among others are some of the major players in the distributed fiber optic sensors market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are focusing on releasing innovative products with upgraded features. These organizations are also employing tactics like joint ventures, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the oil and gas industry is expected to make a significant contribution during 2022-2032. This segment held around 17.1% of the overall market share in 2021 and will likely continue this growth streak during the forecast period. In terms of application, the leak detection segment will exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% while the distributed acoustic sensor type will expand at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the distributed fiber optic sensors market in India will demonstrate considerable growth owing to the use of fiber optic acoustic sensors by the Indian army for border security applications. The sales of the target market in this country will grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2022-2032. The United States and Germany are two of the other countries that will present impressive growth over the forecast period.

