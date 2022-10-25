The Owens & Minor Foundation Announces Donation to National Association for Free and Charitable Clinics

$100,000 donation will support National Association for Free and Charitable Clinics programming and health equity scholarship opportunities

Donation advances the Owens & Minor Foundation's goal of helping to create healthier communities

The Owens & Minor Foundation today announced a donation of $100,000 to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality healthcare. The donation was presented at NAFC's annual Charitable Healthcare Symposium by Dan Starck, EVP and President of Patient Direct for Owens & Minor and CEO of Apria.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005438/en/

"We deeply value the support of like-minded partners such as the Owens & Minor Foundation that are committed to the benefits of a community-based approach in improving access to healthcare," commented Nicole Lamoureux, President, and CEO of the National Association for Free and Charitable Clinics. "This contribution will help NAFC continue providing the vital support our member clinics and pharmacies rely on to deliver patient care to those in need."

The NAFC represents more than 1,400 free and charitable clinics and pharmacies across the United States that serve as safety nets for uninsured and underinsured people who may not otherwise have access healthcare, regardless of the patient's ability to pay. Health clinics and pharmacies affiliated with NAFC are 501(c)(3) organizations that provide a range of medical, dental, pharmacy, vision and/or behavioral health services and utilize a primarily volunteer-based service model to administer patient care. In 2021, NAFC clinics and pharmacies delivered care to approximately 1.8M patients nationwide.

"We're proud to support an organization like the NAFC, which has a mission so closely aligned with our own," said Faith Cristol, President, Owens & Minor Foundation. "Helping to build healthier communities and creating possibilities for people to lead healthier lives is an essential part of the focus for the Owens & Minor Foundation and builds on Owens & Minor's longstanding legacy of service."

The donation will be used for NAFC programming and to create health equity scholarship opportunities for members to participate in NAFC activities. Earlier this year, the Owens & Minor Foundation contributed $10,000 to NAFC to help clinics in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

About Owens & Minor and the Owens & Minor Foundation

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Launched in May 2021, the Owens & Minor Foundation is committed to building healthier communities through impactful investments to charitable and civic organizations it serves, in alignment with the Owens & Minor mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare. Foundation activities focus primarily on issues related to the environment, healthcare, and diversity and inclusion.

About the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 free and charitable clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005438/en/