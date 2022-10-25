Resonai, the Operating System for the Built World, Raises $20M Series A Extension to Accelerate Expansion

Investment will fuel growth of Resonai in its' mission to build the "Digital Square Foot" and prepare the built world for its Mixed-Reality future, based on Digital Twins

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resonai (http://www.resonai.com), the operating system for the built world, today announced it has closed a $20 million Series A Extension funding round with leading investors such as Meitav-Dash, a TSE-traded Israeli institutional investment house; Blue Square Israel, the second-largest retail chain in Israel; and Irani Ventures, the investment arm of Irani Corp (Factory 54), the exclusive representative of the world's leading fashion brands in Israel. Bringing the total amount raised in the Series A to $30 million, the funding round will be used to finance the continued development and expansion of the proprietary Vera platform, as well as to support sales and marketing programs in order to build a pipeline for the company's next round of growth.

Resonai's enterprise computer vision technology empowers building owners and operators with the ability to refactor their properties into new digital assets. Vera, its core platform, serves as a new digital infrastructure, enabling powerful technologies like the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality to finally be integrated so they can be put to work to improve the world's physical buildings and properties. Vera facilitates hyper-accurate, location-based applications and experiences across the building lifecycle for relevant stakeholders such as property managers, facility managers, and consumers in commercial spaces such as malls, retail, entertainment venues, offices, and hospitality settings.

"All over the world, commercial real estate owners and operators are faced with the reality that their portfolios and traditional business models are under pressure and that their survival is increasingly threatened by broad shifts in society and consumer behavior toward more modern, hybrid, digital ways of living and working," said Resonai founder and CEO Emil Alon. "At Resonai, our mission is to cultivate a new kind of built environment that can thrive in this rapidly changing world. We do this by empowering commercial real estate owners and operators to transform their physical properties into operationally efficient, intelligent digital assets that enable innovative experiences and create new data-driven revenue models."

Integrating computer vision with highly accurate indoor mapping and location tracking services, Vera creates an intelligent digital twin of any commercial building. This digital twin then serves as an operating system for a wide variety of applications aimed at improving operations and deploying engaging consumer experiences while also opening up new, non-traditional revenue streams.

Building owners and marketers can use Vera to launch innovative AR experiences and applications such as digital concierge services with indoor navigation and wayfinding for personal assistance and enhanced loyalty programs. They can also convert their properties into a 3D digital canvas to create new media units, launch mixed-reality offerings, and offer personalized, AR immersive experiences that can be accessed through visitors' mobile devices.

Vera also serves as a powerful tool for property and facility managers, allowing them to visualize and access their buildings anywhere and at any time. This means they can more efficiently control their IoT devices and leverage integrated data to manage energy usage, occupancy, HVAC, and much more across portfolios. Managers can proactively identify maintenance problems; speed up, prioritize, and accurately pinpoint required repairs; increase customer satisfaction through space and revenue optimization tools like virtual tours; and launch AR training to effectively train workers within individual buildings on the equipment they will be working with.

"As the physical environment and the digital world become more intertwined, Resonai is offering commercial real estate operators and property managers an opportunity to revolutionize their assets for the digital age — to attract new customers, unlock powerful monitoring and data analytics capabilities, and create new revenue streams," said Amir Rosen, CEO of Irani Ventures. "Since first learning about Resonai and its Vera platform, we have been impressed by its potential to completely reimagine both the visitor experience and operations management at a wide range of commercial spaces, from malls and large entertainment venues to office buildings and hospitals. We're proud to back Resonai as they continue to expand the Vera platform and enter an exciting new growth phase in the months and years ahead."

Proceeds from the Series A will be used to continue Resonai's growth throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe. In addition to Blue Square Real Estate and Meitav Dash, Resonai has received funding and continued support from existing and new global investors including SBI, Vive Nevo, Redds capital and others. Since its founding, Resonai has formed partnerships with a growing number of real estate and construction companies across the globe, including Kajima Construction, Takenaka Construction, and GOLDBECK Construction, as well as transportation companies such as JR Tokai and real estate companies such as Vonder Properties in Europe. Resonai has also partnered with a growing list of retail companies, including one of the largest wholesale mall operators in the world.

About Resonai

Resonai is the leading software company developing solutions to transform physical spaces into intelligent, digitally empowered environments. Founded in 2014, its suite of products, including its core platform Vera, empowers users with a wide range of applications that enhance operations, facility management, and visitor experience at commercial real estate properties. Resonai has formed partnerships with a growing list of companies across the globe, including Kajima Construction, Takenaka Construction, and GOLDBECK Construction. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit resonai.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Tascan, Resonai, 1 5148675050, lauren@candorcontent.com

SOURCE Resonai