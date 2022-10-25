Lindsay Corporation to Ring NYSE Closing Bell Oct. 27

Lindsay Corporation LNN, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, will ring the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, Oct. 27, commemorating the company's 25th anniversary of being listed on the exchange. Lindsay President & CEO Randy Wood will ring the Closing Bell, accompanied by members of Lindsay's leadership and board of directors.

"We are proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We thank our shareholders and investors for their continued support," said Wood. "Today and moving forward, we're focused on providing innovative solutions that conserve natural resources, expand our world's potential and improve the quality of life for people around the world."

A live feed of the NYSE Closing Bell (3:59 p.m. ET) can be found at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing Ceremony also will be available courtesy of the NYSE on Facebook (NYSE), on Twitter (@NYSE), on YouTube (nysetv1), and from media@theice.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation LNN is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006021/en/