Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,239 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett Receives Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award

Dr. Gauntlett, Founder & CEO of Wildlife Alliance & Climate Change Specialist, has dedicated her life to helping governments protect their ecosystems for tackling Climate Change.

Wildlife Alliance Founder & Climate Change Activist Honored by Global Conservation

We are all joining hands together to conserve what is left of nature on our Planet.”
— Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Global Conservation Annual Gala in San Francisco on September 29, 2022, Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett, CEO & Founder of Wildlife Alliance, received the prestigious Global Conservation's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wildlife Alliance works closely with governments to achieve their green programs and to make a real impact on global climate change.

Presenting the award, Executive Director Jeff Morgan praised Dr. Gauntlett’s 22 years of effective protection of the eight National Parks in the Cardamom Rainforest Landscape. The Cardamom Rainforest is the largest remaining un-fragmented forest in South-East Asia. In 2021, Dr. Gauntlett secured over $40 million in carbon offsets within the landscape to support community livelihoods and ecosystem protection by rangers.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Gauntlett gave tribute to the hard work of her Wildlife Alliance team and to all the frontline conservation organizations present at the event.

“We are all joining hands together to conserve what is left of nature on our Planet.''

More information on Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett’s Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award can be found on the Global Conservation website.

Wildlife Alliance has a team of 220 experts and professional rangers who increase vegetation cover by planting new trees and protecting existing ecosystems. Rangers enforce environmental protection laws to stop overgrazing, logging, land grabbing and wildlife poaching.

Dr. Gauntlett encourages governments to implement massive efforts to increase the vegetation cover on the planet while, at the same time, developing new technologies for carbon reduction in the atmosphere (carbon extraction and solar geo-engineering).

David Sowells
Tricuro
+1 202-701-9005
david.sowells@tricuro.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett Receives Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.