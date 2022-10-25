Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett Receives Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award
Wildlife Alliance Founder & Climate Change Activist Honored by Global Conservation
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Global Conservation Annual Gala in San Francisco on September 29, 2022, Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett, CEO & Founder of Wildlife Alliance, received the prestigious Global Conservation's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Wildlife Alliance works closely with governments to achieve their green programs and to make a real impact on global climate change.
Presenting the award, Executive Director Jeff Morgan praised Dr. Gauntlett’s 22 years of effective protection of the eight National Parks in the Cardamom Rainforest Landscape. The Cardamom Rainforest is the largest remaining un-fragmented forest in South-East Asia. In 2021, Dr. Gauntlett secured over $40 million in carbon offsets within the landscape to support community livelihoods and ecosystem protection by rangers.
Upon receiving the award, Dr. Gauntlett gave tribute to the hard work of her Wildlife Alliance team and to all the frontline conservation organizations present at the event.
“We are all joining hands together to conserve what is left of nature on our Planet.''
More information on Dr. Suwanna Gauntlett’s Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award can be found on the Global Conservation website.
Wildlife Alliance has a team of 220 experts and professional rangers who increase vegetation cover by planting new trees and protecting existing ecosystems. Rangers enforce environmental protection laws to stop overgrazing, logging, land grabbing and wildlife poaching.
Dr. Gauntlett encourages governments to implement massive efforts to increase the vegetation cover on the planet while, at the same time, developing new technologies for carbon reduction in the atmosphere (carbon extraction and solar geo-engineering).
