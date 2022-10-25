Xos Introduces Extended Warranty Offering in Partnership with National Truck Protection Co. Inc.

/EIN News/ --



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today introduced an extended service contract offering in partnership with National Truck Protection Co. Inc. (“NTP”), the leading aftermarket truck extended service provider in the US and Canada for Class 2 through 8 commercial vehicles. Xos will offer extended warranties of up to eight years or 200,000 miles on its 100% battery-electric stepvan through NTP.

“We are pleased to offer an extended service contract for Xos customers in partnership with NTP, who has been a leader in the industry for nearly 40 years,” said Andy Curtin, Service Director at Xos. “The extended service contract can help decrease total cost of ownership of our stepvan and create an overall enhanced ownership experience.”

“NTP has always been on the forefront of engine technology and innovation, partnering with leading truck manufacturers to offer the best equipment coverage on the market today,” said Wade Bontrager, CEO of NTP. “Xos is a clear leader in the electric commercial vehicle space. So, when they asked us to develop a service program for their electric commercial trucks, we were humbled and very excited to start this partnership.”

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

National Truck Protection Co Inc. is the proud parent company of North America’s two largest and oldest aftermarket commercial truck warranty brands: National Truck Protection (NTP®) and Premium 2000+®. Both brands offer a variety of programs that cover major equipment on Class 2 through 8 vehicles like engine, turbos, aftertreatment, water pumps, transmission, HVAC, and more. NTP and Premium 2000+ are primarily sold through used truck dealer locations including major OEM, independent and rental truck dealerships. Extended service programs are also available for finance companies, insurance agencies and fleet programs. NTP’s has relationships with over 5,500 repair centers across the US and Canada, including nearly 500 Preferred Repair Partner facilities. For more information contact Tim Ronan at tronan@ntpco.com or visit our brand websites: ntpwarranty.com and premium2000.com. NTP is a division of JM&A Group, the F&I automotive industry leader.

