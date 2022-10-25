SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. COMPLETES SALE OF WITT O’BRIEN’S TO AMBIPAR

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) announced today the completion of its sale of Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (“Witt O’Brien’s”) to Ambipar Holding USA, Inc. (“Ambipar"), a subsidiary of Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A (“Ambipar Group”).



Ambipar Group is a global leader in integrated environmental and emergency management solutions with an international reach spanning 39 countries, seven continents, and 400 locations. Headquartered in Brazil, Ambipar Group is publicly traded on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

“We are excited to complete the acquisition of Witt O’Brien’s and expand the global footprint of our Ambipar Response crisis management solutions,” says Guilherme Borlenghi, Ambipar Response’s CEO. “It represents a transformational opportunity to augment our existing customer base and provide an unparalleled service offering in the U.S. with additional entry to strategic markets across Asia.”

“I am incredibly pleased at the outcome of this transaction,” says Eric Fabrikant, Chief Executive Officer of SEACOR. “Ambipar is a natural fit for Witt O’Brien’s and offers a large-scale, well capitalized, and truly global platform from which to expand and execute long-term growth opportunities both at home and abroad,” he continued.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated acted as financial advisor to SEACOR. Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to SEACOR.

* * * * *

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics.

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s is the world leader in crisis and emergency management protecting its clients by preparing for all types of disruption. If disaster strikes, Witt O’Brien’s specialists deploy in a matter of hours to help clients respond and recover as quickly as possible.

About Ambipa r Group

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. a Brazil-based company operating through Ambipar Environment, a specialist provider of environmental solutions and Ambipar Response, a leader in emergency and crisis management. Ambipar Group is publicly traded on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3: AMBP3).

