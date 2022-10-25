Submit Release
First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Stock Repurchase Plan

/EIN News/ -- STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4.5 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.71 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. This compares to net income of $3.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the second quarter of 2022.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ending June 30, 2022, unless otherwise stated:

  • Net income increased $619 thousand, or 16%, to $4.5 million
  • Return on average assets was 1.27%
  • Return on average equity was 17.27%
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.58% from 3.42%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 61.10% from 62.69%
  • Loans increased $26.4 million, or 12%, annualized
  • Net interest income increased $437 thousand, or 15% annualized
  • Non-performing assets were unchanged at 0.15% of total assets

“First National Corporation delivered excellent third quarter results with 12% annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an improved net interest margin and efficiency ratio,” said Scott C. Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. “The Company benefited from recent strategic expansion initiatives, loan growth and a higher net interest margin. We believe diversifying with employees and customers in attractive Virginia markets is building long term value for our shareholders. As we move forward, the Company will remain mindful of current economic uncertainties as our team continues to be disciplined in underwriting loans and managing to our long-term risk appetite.”

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company also announced today that its board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan on October 12, 2022, pursuant to which First National may repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Company’s common stock. First National intends to purchase shares periodically through privately negotiated transactions or in the open market in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The Company’s board of directors authorized the purchase plan to run through December 31, 2023, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. First National intends to fund the repurchase plan with a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number of, or value of, shares that may be repurchased by First National, and First National may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase plan will depend on a number of factors, including First National’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $11.7 million, an increase of $437 thousand from $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and was positively impacted by a higher interest rate environment and a continued change in the Company’s earning asset composition. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by higher interest income from loan growth during the third quarter and increases in loan yields due to higher market interest rates. The favorable impact of the increase in loan yields was partially offset by an increase in deposit costs. The net interest margin expanded by 16 basis points during the third quarter to 3.58% from the previous quarter due to a 4% increase in net interest income and a 2% decrease in average earning assets. The impact of net interest margin expansion was greater than the impact of lower average earning assets in the third quarter. The yield on earning assets increased 32-basis points, which exceeded the 16-basis point increase in the cost of funds. A change in the composition of average earning assets also contributed to the increase in net interest income as average loans to average earning assets increased from 64% to 68%, while average interest-bearing deposits in banks to total average assets decreased from 9% to 6%.

Net accretion of discounts on purchased loans was included in interest and fees on loans and totaled $295 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $351 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income, net of costs is also included in interest and fees on loans. Net accretion of PPP income totaled $0 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $35 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. 

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the third quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets remained low at 0.15% at September 30, 2022. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.27% at September 30, 2022, which was an 8-basis point increase as compared to June 30, 2022 and was 6 basis points lower than at September 30, 2021. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.01% of total average loans for the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2022, which was a slight increase from $6.2 million at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs totaled $2.1 million at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to $4.0 million at September 30, 2021. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

  September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		September 30,
2021
Nonaccrual loans $ 566 $ 442 $ 2,158
Other real estate owned, net   1,578   1,665   1,848
Total nonperforming assets $ 2,144 $ 2,107 $ 4,006


Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $2.4 million or 0.27% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.7 million or 0.19% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $2.7 million or 0.33% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $306 thousand or 0.03% of total loans were loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2022, compared to $91 thousand or 0.01% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $7 thousand or 0.00% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs were $111 thousand or 0.05% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022 and 0.02% for the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis through September 30, 2022, net charge-offs were $19 thousand or 0.00% of total average loans (annualized).

Provision for Loan Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand, compared to a provision for loan losses of $400 thousand in the previous quarter, and a no provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 resulted from the impact of loan growth on the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses and net charge-offs of $111 thousand.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $6.3 million, which was a $90 thousand increase from $6.2 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for loan losses resulted from the impact of loan growth in during the quarter and was partially offset by the impact of improved qualitative factors related to the reduction of modified loans. The Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers negatively impacted by the pandemic during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first half of 2021. The modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments by providing interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. As borrowers resumed regular principal and interest loan payments, modified loan balances decreased to $0 at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2022, and $13.3 million at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans decreased slightly to 0.69% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.70% at June 30, 2022, and increased slightly from 0.66% at September 30, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans totaled $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.9 million at June 30, 2022, and $3.8 million at September 30, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans is not included in the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $247 thousand, or 9%, to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily from higher ATM and check card fee income, bank-owned life insurance income and other operating income. ATM and check card fees increased $118 thousand, or 15%, from an annual payment received from the Bank’s check card vendor in during the quarter. Other operating income increased $99 thousand, primarily from a death benefit payment received during the quarter from a life insurance policy. 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $165 thousand, or 2%, to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily from higher other operating expense, which was partially offset by lower equipment expense. Other operating expense was higher in the third quarter primarily from an increase in director fees related to annual equity compensation as well as an increase in losses related to customer account fraud. Equipment expense was lower in the third quarter when compared to the prior quarter primarily from higher costs incurred in the second quarter of 2022 from expenses related to the transition of The Bank of Fincastle customer accounts to First Bank’s operating systems.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2022, assets totaled $1.4 billion, which was a decrease of $31.1 million, or 9% (annualized) from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $27.8 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2021. Total assets declined from the prior quarter primarily due to a $51.5 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits in banks and a $10.6 million decrease in total securities. The decreases were partially offset by a $26.3 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses.

At September 30, 2022, loans totaled $906.5 million, an increase of $26.4 million or 12% (annualized) from $880.1 million at June 30, 2022. Average loans totaled $890.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $32.7 million or 15% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At September 30, 2022, loans increased $84.1 million, or 10%, from the prior year as of September 30, 2021, and quarterly average loans increased $124.7 million, or 16%, from the same period in the prior year.

At September 30, 2022, total deposits were $1.3 billion, a decrease of $30.1 million or 9% (annualized) from June 30, 2022. Average deposits totaled $1.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $27.2 million, or 8%, (annualized) from the prior quarter. The decline in deposits was primarily the result of a decrease in the balance of an internal money market account used by the Bank’s wealth management department for its clients. At September 30, 2022, deposits increased $53.5 million, or 4%, from the prior year as of September 30, 2021, and quarterly average deposits increased $69.2 million, or 6%, from the same period in the prior year.

The following table provides capital ratios at the quarters ended:

  September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		September 30,
2021
Total capital ratio (2) 14.18% 14.23% 14.42%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.52% 13.56% 13.81%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.52% 13.56% 13.81%
Leverage ratio (2) 9.27% 8.87% 9.22%
Common equity to total assets (5) 7.16% 7.09% 8.62%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 6.95% 6.88% 8.34%


For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio increased from the prior quarter, but decreased from the prior year, primarily due to the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive loss due to market interest rate increases during 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.14 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2022, and represented an increase of $0.02 per common share compared to cash dividends of $0.12 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at September 30, 2022.
  
TRANSFER OF SECURITIES FROM AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO HELD TO MATURITY

On September 1, 2022, the Bank transferred 24 securities designated as available for sale with a combined book value of $82.2 million, market value of $74.4 million, and unrealized loss of $7.8 million, to securities designated held to maturity. The unrealized loss is being amortized monthly over the life of the securities with an increase to the carrying value of securities and a decrease to the related accumulated other comprehensive loss, which is included in the shareholders’ equity section of the Company’s balance sheet. The amortization of the unrealized loss on the transferred securities totaled $157 thousand, or $124 thousand net of tax, for the third quarter of 2022. The securities selected for transfer had

larger potential decreases in their fair market values in higher interest rate environments than most other securities in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities transferred included U.S. Treasury, agency, municipal and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The securities were transferred to mitigate the potential unfavorable impact that higher market interest rates may have on the carrying value of the securities and on the related accumulated other comprehensive loss. Securities designated as held to maturity are carried on the balance sheet at amortized cost, while securities designated as available for sale are carried at fair market value.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

On October 3, 2022, First Bank Financial Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, received proceeds totaling $3.0 million from the sale of its interest in a broker-dealer of investments. First Bank Financial Services, Inc. recorded a gain on the sale of the investment totaling $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The gain has not been reflected on the Company’s income statement for three or nine months ended September 30, 2022.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen, Virginia. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location transitioned to become employees of First Bank in the fourth quarter of 2021. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on December 31, 2021. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location. 

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. There were no merger expenses in the third or second quarters of 2022, compared to merger expenses of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its

knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com
     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 10,759     $ 9,963     $ 9,496     $ 9,365     $ 9,215  
Interest on deposits in banks     380       251       70       64       79  
Interest on federal funds sold                       2       8  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     1,323       1,295       1,132       920       766  
Tax-exempt interest     307       309       305       299       242  
Dividends     23       21       21       23       21  
Total interest income   $ 12,792     $ 11,839     $ 11,024     $ 10,673     $ 10,331  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 927     $ 413     $ 340     $ 355     $ 369  
Interest on subordinated debt     70       69       69       155       156  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     68       67       67       68       68  
Total interest expense   $ 1,065     $ 549     $ 476     $ 578     $ 593  
Net interest income   $ 11,727     $ 11,290     $ 10,548     $ 10,095     $ 9,738  
Provision for loan losses     200       400             350        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 11,527     $ 10,890     $ 10,548     $ 9,745     $ 9,738  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 708     $ 698     $ 609     $ 625     $ 547  
ATM and check card fees     915       797       750       894       753  
Wealth management fees     739       760       803       716       696  
Fees for other customer services     180       188       233       176       279  
Brokered mortgage fees     72       58       94       123       155  
Income from bank owned life insurance     166       131       144       152       161  
Other operating income     247       148       78       275       57  
Total noninterest income   $ 3,027     $ 2,780     $ 2,711     $ 2,961     $ 2,648  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,174     $ 5,086     $ 5,124     $ 5,099     $ 5,446  
Occupancy     539       545       572       510       500  
Equipment     546       620       559       527       519  
Marketing     211       223       151       179       243  
Supplies     117       131       136       168       176  
Legal and professional fees     361       381       333       731       586  
ATM and check card expense     332       347       303       317       329  
FDIC assessment     109       132       152       112       87  
Bank franchise tax     238       238       216       172       153  
Data processing expense     243       221       236       1,271       465  
Amortization expense     5       5       5       4       5  
Other real estate owned expense, net     14       41       28       12       14  
Other operating expense     1,194       948       829       924       903  
Total noninterest expense   $ 9,083     $ 8,918     $ 8,644     $ 10,026     $ 9,426  
Income before income taxes   $ 5,471     $ 4,752     $ 4,615     $ 2,680     $ 2,960  
Income tax expense     1,017       917       886       497       562  
Net income   $ 4,454     $ 3,835     $ 3,729     $ 2,183     $ 2,398  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.71     $ 0.61     $ 0.60     $ 0.35     $ 0.39  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,257,040       6,250,329       6,238,973       6,226,838       6,220,456  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.71     $ 0.61     $ 0.60     $ 0.35     $ 0.38  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,264,107       6,257,479       6,245,704       6,235,907       6,229,524  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,262,381       6,252,147       6,249,784       6,228,176       6,226,418  
Tangible book value at period end (4)   $ 15.31     $ 15.54     $ 16.54     $ 18.28     $ 18.11  
Cash dividends   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.12     $ 0.12  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.27 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     0.63 %     0.71 %
Return on average equity     17.27 %     15.04 %     13.40 %     7.44 %     8.64 %
Net interest margin     3.58 %     3.42 %     3.19 %     3.13 %     3.06 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     61.10 %     62.69 %     64.36 %     64.69 %     64.86 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 1,393,308     $ 1,419,878     $ 1,430,524     $ 1,366,855     $ 1,337,247  
Average earning assets     1,309,794       1,334,976       1,352,311       1,289,977       1,272,969  
Average shareholders’ equity     102,341       102,269       112,822       116,511       110,153  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 181     $ 107     $ 106     $ 185     $ 111  
Loan recoveries     70       81       224       111       80  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     111       26       (118 )     74       31  
Non-accrual loans     566       442       2,130       2,304       2,158  
Other real estate owned, net     1,578       1,665       1,767       1,848       1,848  
Nonperforming assets (3)     2,144       2,107       3,897       4,152       4,006  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     2,117       1,572       2,105       3,235       2,707  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     306       91       52             7  
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing                              
Special mention loans     3,183                          
Substandard loans, accruing     304       308       311       315       319  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 134,882     $ 131,624     $ 128,567     $ 125,934     $ 128,197  
Tier 1 capital     128,590       125,422       122,739       120,224       122,763  
Common equity tier 1 capital     128,590       125,422       122,739       120,224       122,763  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     14.18 %     14.23 %     14.44 %     14.76 %     14.42 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.52 %     13.56 %     13.79 %     14.09 %     13.81 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.52 %     13.56 %     13.79 %     14.09 %     13.81 %
Leverage ratio     9.27 %     8.87 %     8.61 %     8.82 %     9.22 %


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 22,809     $ 19,886     $ 19,989     $ 18,725     $ 19,182  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     52,976       104,529       129,801       157,281       95,459  
Federal funds sold                             80,589  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     176,403       264,750       284,893       289,495       266,600  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost     154,894       77,151       81,640       33,441       10,046  
Restricted securities, at cost     1,908       1,908       1,908       1,813       1,813  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     900,222       873,887       830,595       819,408       816,977  
Other real estate owned, net     1,578       1,665       1,767       1,848       1,848  
Premises and equipment, net     21,693       22,118       22,278       22,403       22,401  
Accrued interest receivable     4,247       4,154       4,056       3,903       3,823  
Bank owned life insurance     24,375       24,569       24,438       24,294       24,141  
Goodwill     3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030       4,011  
Core deposit intangibles, net     140       145       150       154       159  
Other assets     19,320       16,898       13,117       13,641       8,740  
Total assets   $ 1,383,595     $ 1,414,690     $ 1,417,662     $ 1,389,436     $ 1,355,789  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 438,306     $ 431,292     $ 417,776     $ 413,188     $ 411,527  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     693,970       731,125       734,051       689,998       652,624  
Time deposits     133,770       133,733       141,065       145,566       148,419  
Total deposits   $ 1,266,046     $ 1,296,150     $ 1,292,892     $ 1,248,752     $ 1,212,570  
Subordinated debt, net     4,995       4,994       4,994       9,993       9,993  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     4,198       3,952       3,934       4,373       7,041  
Total liabilities   $ 1,284,518     $ 1,314,375     $ 1,311,099     $ 1,272,397     $ 1,238,883  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     7,828       7,815       7,812       7,785       7,783  
Surplus     32,620       32,398       32,298       31,966       31,889  
Retained earnings     86,382       82,804       79,845       76,990       75,554  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net     (27,753 )     (22,702 )     (13,392 )     298       1,680  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 99,077     $ 100,315     $ 106,563     $ 117,039     $ 116,906  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,383,595     $ 1,414,690     $ 1,417,662     $ 1,389,436     $ 1,355,789  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage real estate loans:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 51,352     $ 49,118     $ 49,308     $ 55,721     $ 45,120  
Secured by farmland     3,432       3,169       3,555       3,708       3748  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     317,414       312,082       290,408       291,990       294,216  
Other real estate loans     414,072       397,868       380,635       361,213       358,895  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     745       769       937       985       857  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     111,400       108,780       102,745       98,820       104,807  
Consumer installment loans     4,192       4,230       4,602       4,963       6,577  
Deposit overdrafts     163       292       205       175       172  
All other loans     3,744       3,781       4,028       7,543       8,019  
Total loans   $ 906,514     $ 880,089     $ 836,423     $ 825,118     $ 822,411  
Allowance for loan losses     (6,292 )     (6,202 )     (5,828 )     (5,710 )     (5,434 )
Loans, net   $ 900,222     $ 873,887     $ 830,595     $ 819,408     $ 816,977  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (1)                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 10,759     $ 9,963     $ 9,496     $ 9,365     $ 9,215  
Interest income – investments and other     2,033       1,876       1,528       1,308       1,116  
Interest expense – deposits     (927 )     (413 )     (340 )     (355 )     (369 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (70 )     (69 )     (69 )     (155 )     (156 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (68 )     (67 )     (67 )     (68 )     (68 )
Total net interest income   $ 11,727     $ 11,290     $ 10,548     $ 10,095     $ 9,738  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $     $     $ 8     $ 8     $ 8  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     82       82       81       80       64  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 82     $ 82     $ 89     $ 88     $ 72  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 11,809     $ 11,372     $ 10,637     $ 10,183     $ 9,810  

  
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2021  
Income Statement                
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 30,218     $ 23,432  
Interest on deposits in banks     701       149  
Interest on securities                
Taxable interest     3,750       2,180  
Tax-exempt interest     921       637  
Dividends     65       65  
Total interest income   $ 35,655     $ 26,471  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   $ 1,680     $ 1,060  
Interest on subordinated debt     208       464  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     202       202  
Total interest expense   $ 2,090     $ 1,726  
Net interest income   $ 33,565     $ 24,745  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     600       (1,000 )
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses   $ 32,965     $ 25,745  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 2,015     $ 1,436  
ATM and check card fees     2,462       2,036  
Wealth management fees     2,302       1,996  
Fees for other customer services     601       611  
Brokered mortgage fees     224       416  
Income from bank owned life insurance     441       374  
Net gains on securities available for sale           37  
Net gains on sale of loans           25  
Other operating income     473       295  
Total noninterest income   $ 8,518     $ 7,226  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 15,384     $ 12,694  
Occupancy     1,656       1,346  
Equipment     1,725       1,383  
Marketing     585       487  
Supplies     384       341  
Legal and professional fees     1,075       1,806  
ATM and check card expense     982       828  
FDIC assessment     393       234  
Bank franchise tax     692       493  
Data processing expense     700       885  
Amortization expense     15       24  
Other real estate owned expense, net     83       14  
Other operating expense     2,971       2,171  
Total noninterest expense   $ 26,645     $ 22,706  
Income before income taxes   $ 14,838     $ 10,265  
Income tax expense     2,820       2,089  
Net income   $ 12,018     $ 8,176  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2021  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                
Net income, basic   $ 1.92     $ 1.54  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,248,847       5,322,696  
Net income, diluted   $ 1.92     $ 1.53  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,254,968       5,329,939  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,262,381       6,226,418  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 15.31     $ 18.11  
Cash dividends   $ 0.42     $ 0.36  
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets     1.14 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity     15.12 %     11.40 %
Net interest margin     3.57 %     3.13 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     62.66 %     64.34 %
                 
Average Balances                
Average assets   $ 1,415,169     $ 1,121,225  
Average earning assets     1,265,509       1,063,597  
Average shareholders’ equity     106,285       95,861  
                 
Asset Quality                
Loan charge-offs   $ 394     $ 1,262  
Loan recoveries     375       211  
Net charge-offs     19       1,051  
                 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (1)                
GAAP measures:                
Interest income – loans   $ 30,218     $ 23,432  
Interest income – investments and other     5,437       3,039  
Interest expense – deposits     (1,680 )     (1,060 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (208 )     (464 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (202 )     (202 )
Total net interest income   $ 33,565     $ 24,745  
Non-GAAP measures:                
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 8     $ 24  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     245       169  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 253     $ 193  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 33,818     $ 24,938  

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, net of selling costs.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets net of related deferred taxes. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.


