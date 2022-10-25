Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,346 in the last 365 days.

Party City to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ELMSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205, access code 525476 (international callers please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.partycity.com.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) [NYSE:PRTY] is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.


Contacts:
Investor Relations
ICR
Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter
203-682-8200
InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Party City to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.