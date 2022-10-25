Dr. Amy Dufrane Receives Global Impact Award from The Bowman Foundation for Workplace Equity and Mental Wellness

HRCI CEO Recognized for Her Leadership in the HR Profession

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Amy Dufrane, has received the Global Impact Award of Distinction from the Bowman Foundation for Workplace Equity and Mental Wellness. Dufrane was recognized for her advocacy for inclusion in the HR profession.



The Bowman Foundation conducts research on the factors that contribute to workplace inequities and mental health issues. Providing managers with training on how to support safe and healthy workspaces, the Foundation advocates for the passage of laws, policies and funding that support equitable work environments. Celebrating those impact-makers who support these initiatives across different industries, the Foundation’s inaugural Global Impact Awards ceremony took place on October 15, 2022.

Dufrane commented, “It’s an honor to receive this award, especially given the importance of HR in driving inclusion. HRCI is committed to ensuring HR professionals have the training and the tools to create cultures of workplace wellness, including support for diverse workforces. Natasha Bowman and her foundation inspire all of us to make strides towards fair, just and equitable workplaces.”

Natasha Bowman is a well-known name in workplace expertise. Named a Top Global guru in management and a LinkedIn Top Voice for Mental Health, she is a two-time author, TEDx Speaker, Forbes contributor and president of a leadership development firm.

“2022 has been a year of change on many levels,” continued Dufrane. “We launched our HRSI subsidiary, which enables organizations to meet ISO’s international standards for human resource management. As we plan for 2023 and beyond, the HR profession will continue to flourish in ways we haven’t imagined, making individual and organizational education and certification more important than ever.”

Details regarding HRSI and organizational certification can be accessed here. For more information about The Bowman Foundation, please visit https://thebowmanfoundation.org.

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org .

