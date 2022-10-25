MediWound Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Esteemed group of industry leaders to contribute expertise and experience to MediWound’s strategic and operational activities

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). The inaugural members of the MediWound SAB represent a diverse group of experienced executives who bring a depth and breadth of strategic insight to guide the Company.



“We are honored to include this group of highly regarded executives on our strategic advisory board,” said Ofer Gonen, chief executive officer of MediWound. “We are at an important inflection point with EscharEx® moving into Phase 3 studies and NexoBrid® nearing approval and commercial launch in the U.S. The insights of our SAB members will play a key role in guiding the future of MediWound and optimizing the potential of our assets.”

The inaugural members of the MediWound SAB include:

John C. Lantis, MD, Chief of Surgery at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, practices as a senior vascular surgeon. He holds the academic title of Professor of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine. He is a world leader in limb salvage and lower extremity wound healing. To date, he has been the principal investigator on over 70 clinical trials. He directs a clinical research program in the field of lower extremity wound healing and tissue repair and published extensively. He currently sits on the editorial board of WOUNDS and is a reviewer for other journals. Dr. Lantis will provide MediWound with his medical expertise in all aspects of wound care.

Samuel Moed, Venture Partner at aMoon, Israel’s largest HealthTech VC fund. Mr. Moed has recently retired from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy. He led the strategic direction of the company with close linkage to all its major businesses, functions, and geographies. His recent focus was on the $90 billion acquisition and integration of Celgene by BMS. He serves in Board and advisory roles supporting companies in the HealthTech sector. Mr. Moed with his experience as an executive in the life sciences industry will provide MediWound with his expertise in strategic development for life science innovations.

Eric Shem-Tov, Co-founder and CEO of Equashield, a leading global provider of hazardous drug compounding technologies. Recently collaborated with Nordic Capital in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. He also founded Biopharmax, a global design and construction provider of manufacturing facilities and systems for biotechnology, pharmaceutical and synthesis API manufacturers. Mr. Shem-Tov will provide MediWound with his expertise in scaling up facilities and optimizing manufacturing processes.

About MediWound

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy is to leverage our enzymatic technology platform, focusing on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at the registration-stage with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx is our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx is well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds within a few daily applications in several Phase 2 trials. A meeting with the FDA to discuss the Phase 3 pivotal study design is targeted for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development. The initial data from a Phase I/II study showed MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with a majority of the patients who completed the study with MW005 achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions. The Company anticipates announcing the final data in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving standard of care and enhancing patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

