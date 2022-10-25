Anyword Recognized as Leader in AI Copywriting Assistance in G2 Fall 2022 Report

Each quarter, G2 highlights top-rated solutions in the SaaS industry, ranking them according to authentic customer reviews. This is Anyword's second consecutive quarter being recognized as a leader in the space.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyword, the data-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) copywriting platform, announced it was recognized in G2's quarterly Fall 2022 Reports as a leader in AI copywriting assistance. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. G2 bases recognition on the responses of real users from related questions featured in the G2 review form. This is the second consecutive quarter that Anyword has been recognized as a leader in AI copywriting assistance by G2.

Authentic ratings from business professionals determine how each company ranks in each report. Potential buyers know they can trust insights in G2 reports when researching and selecting software because of the vetted, verified and authentic reviews. Anyword received nearly 400 five-star reviews, with respondents highlighting the company's positive impact in the AI copywriting space.

"We're pleased to receive recognition for our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional AI copywriting services to our customers," said Eli Bar-Lev, Chief Marketing Officer of Anyword. "We look forward to continuing to harness the power of immense data sets and predictive analytics to help marketers create copy that resonates with their target audiences."

After launching its new Customer Personas feature this summer, Anyword users can now automatically generate copy designed to resonate with specific customer bases and target challenges or "pain points." This helps eliminate the guesswork in copywriting by applying machine learning and natural language processing to vast media and marketing databases.

Anyword offers a variety of helpful online tools, including its free Social Media Post Generator, where users can generate engaging content with just a few clicks using AI-powered technology. This feature works with social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. It also drives more conversions and sales using data and robust predictive analytics, with users seeing an average increase of 30% in conversion rates.

To learn more about creating high-performing copy for any channel, visit www.anyword.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Anyword

Anyword, formerly known as Keywee, uses AI and natural language processing to develop effective, performance-driven marketing language so that marketers communicate to consumers using text that yields the highest-level results and meets conversion goals. Anyword's AI-generated text is coupled with an intuitive scoring system that ranks text, predicting results so that marketers can measure performance prior to launching a campaign and avoid costly and time-consuming A/B tests.

With predictive performance, marketers know, in advance, how well text will perform with each audience base. Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2013, and in its most recent Series B funding round, secured $21 million led by Innovation Endeavors. To learn more about Anyword, visit anyword.com.

