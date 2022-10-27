Will Solutions announces its 3-year B Corp re-certification and celebrates its highest score to date

Will Solutions logo

The Canadian company celebrates its recertification as a key milestone in its environmental, social and governance commitments in climate action.

BELOEIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In September 2022, Will Solutions obtained its B corp re-certification , recognizing the company for another 3 years, until September 2025, alongside leading organizations and companies in sustainability and social engagement. Determined by the B Corp movement, the minimum score to achieve certification is 80/200. In 2019, Will Solutions' score was 83.5. In 2022, our score was re-evaluated at 143.7, the highest score the company has ever achieved, highlighting the breadth and evolution of its social, environmental and governance (ESG) impact. With more than 5,000 certified organizations worldwide in over 80 countries , B Corp is a visionary movement that is reinventing the role of organizations toward a more environmentally responsible, inclusive, equitable and regenerative business model. The B Corp assessment is based on an independent international standard. To calculate it, B Corp gathers, evaluates and certifies organizations that apply for its certification according to 5 main sections: communities, employees, environment, governance and customers. After answering more than 200 questions, the notion of impact on environmental, social and governance criteria is then detailed by section and by the attribution of points, with a maximum total score of 200."B Corp certification is an integral part of our brand image. Thanks to the rigour, expertise and transparency of its evaluation processes, B Corp and its certification are recognized by all stakeholders in society. This is tangible, third-party evidence of foremost importance to us, as it highlights our environmental and social commitment and the quality of our actions to date. Added to this, we are part of a pioneering corporate movement on ESG values. This has many benefits for us, such as networking, identifying key partners in line with our vision and improving our employer brand", said Martin Clermont, President of Will Solutions Inc.Will Solutions has been recognized as one of the companies that excel on these forward-looking criteria. The section below summarizes the impact by calculation section:- Community section: based on a community and social vision, we were notably recognized for our 'giving model' and our 'contribution to local economic development'.- Employees section: through a positive business model for sustainable development, we enable our employees to have a career in line with their core values- Clients section: we design accessible and high value-added services for tomorrow's companies, aware that environmental management is a responsible and ethical choice, but also an economic one, which allows them to anticipate climate regulations, build a competitive advantage and optimize their value chain.- Environment section: we have been recognized for democratizing, facilitating and encouraging climate commitment. We create sustainable communities of eco-responsible actors and provide them with economic support. Finally, we have been carbon neutral ourselves since 2007.- Governance section: Will Solutions has been recognized as a 'protected mission' by the B Corp movement, demonstrating the quality and potential of its core mission.Thus, between 2010 and 2019, through its Sustainable Community project (a cluster of small projects), Will Solutions contributed to reducing more than 6.4 million tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e). Will Solutions also qualifies projects, quantifies, and verifies greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions to market and rewards the reduction efforts of committed actors. Following these recent successes, the Canadian company will continue to leverage the Voluntary Carbon Markets for climate action. Other key milestones, such as the opening of a new Sustainable Community in Ontario should further accelerate the scale of climate action by Will Solutions and the stakeholders of its ecosystem.About Will SolutionsWill Solutions Inc. is a privately held, Canadian company headquartered in Beloeil, Quebec. The company is active in the voluntary carbon markets (VCM) sector through its Sustainable Community. Will Solutions has a social philosophy based on sharing. It has two major axes: democratize access to carbon credits by pooling local GHG reduction projects carried out by SMEs, municipalities and NPOs, and return as much money as possible to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by Will Solutions. The company's name reflects its desire to promote voluntary climate initiatives that go beyond standard practices and government regulations. Will Solutions has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to donating 10% of its net income to community projects that support sustainable development.

The Sustainable Community - Measure, reduce and offset your carbon footprint