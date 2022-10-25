Submit Release
The 2022 Uzakrota Travel Summit Will Welcome 10,000 Leaders of Tourism

Uzakrota Global 2022 will take place in Hilton Bosphorus Istanbul on November 29.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzakrota Global 2022 will take place in Hilton Bosphorus Istanbul on November 29, with the support of Turkish Airlines, Toursim Malaysia, Wtatil, Paximum, Amadeus, HotelRunner, Istanbul Welcome Card, Balkan Holidays and Flyhub.

The Uzakrota Travel Summit, which was selected as one of the 10 most effective tourism events in the world by the world's largest travel companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020, will bring together the most important travel agencies, tourism technology companies, airlines and hotels as in the past years.

With Uzakrota Global, they will discuss to find solutions to existing and potential setbacks of the industry. Some of the topics that will be discussed are expectations for 2023, changing customer profiles, hotel market, incoming and outgoing travel market, the future of the industry. Different halls allocated for different subtopics of the industry. Topics like; Trends and advancements to stay relevant and competitive, future travel groups, changing tour operators with the technology, next generation travelers and how to reach them, travel sustainability, influencer and brand collaborations will be discussed in the Marketing Hall while topics like payment methods, new tech innovators, rebuilding travel, transformation in travel will be discussed in the Technology Hall. And there is also MICE Hall exclusively for mice tourism trends, Health Tourism Hall to discuss new opportunities born with developments in the health sector, and Airline Hall that will focus on aviation 2023, whether the airlines will become the future travel agencies, and what can be an additional revenue source for airlines.

A foyer area is also allocated for networking, around 200 different sized companies from variety of subsectors of tourism will be present there in their booths so companies can introduce themselves or learn what others doing from the first hand.

Speakers Are Also Announced.

Adam Armstrong (Global CEO of Contiki), Zina Bencheikh (Managing Director of Intrepid), Ross Veitch (CEO of Wego), Wolf Paunic (Former President of Trafalgar), Mete Vardar (Chairman of Jolly), Kaan Karayal (CEO of Tatilsepeti), Mariana Oleskiv (Chairperson of SATD), Jiri Majek (CEO of AirSerbia), Amit Taneja (COO of Cleartrip), Jose R. Puyana (Executive Director of Procolombia), Rene Frey (CEO of Rough Guides), Beat Blaser (CEO of Falkensteiner Ventures), Joones Ahola (CEO of Meeting Package), Miodrag Popovic (CEO of GoBelgrade), Ting Jiang (CEO of WeChat for Travel), Olivier Arrindell (CEO of AVA Airways), Bas Lemmens (CEO of Meetingcom), Marc Hofmann (CEO of CheckMyBus), Bojan Petkovic (Founder of Balkan Holidays) and more.

Check the website to see all of the speakers and sponsors. uzakrota.com/summit22

Gokhan Erdogan
Uzakrota LLC
gokhan@uzakrota.com

