AeroFarms Expands Nationally with Whole Foods Market with Its Award-Winning Line of Specialty Greens

Industry first for indoor grower to be part of Whole Foods Market Global Planogram

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, announced the expansion from the Northeast region to all Whole Foods Market locations nationwide to meet increased customer demand for its specialty greens celebrated for their elevated flavor. The AeroFarms national launch is an industry first for an indoor grower to be part of the Whole Foods Market Global Planogram.

As a purpose-driven organization, AeroFarms is both a change-the-world company and an award-winning retail brand leading the way with smart, indoor vertical farming to elevate agriculture with people and planet in mind. AeroFarms grows safe, nutritious, and delicious food all year round, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides compared to traditional field farming.

Winning with the consumer on flavor, AeroFarms is the number one retail brand for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data.*

Produced year-round at the highest quality, AeroFarms microgreens offer great visual and flavor excitement, elevating the home cook into a chef. In addition, AeroFarms microgreens provide higher nutrient density than their mature green counterparts, offering a powerful way to provide a potent boost of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.

“Our company is committed to reimagining the food system and how our food is grown, and we are excited to expand with Whole Foods who shares similar values,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AeroFarms. “Our distinct greens consistently win on quality, flavor, taste and texture, and customers connect with our brand because of our authentic and transparent approach to sustainable farming. We’re looking forward to giving our customers more choice and flavor options as we expand nationally.”



Bursting With Flavor

The AeroFarms product line of specialty greens was commercialized by AeroFarms expert team of plant scientists, growers, and nutritionists who identified the best seed varieties and developed the perfect growing recipe to create the most delicious, flavorful experience possible for customers. The AeroFarms FlavorSpectrum™ Philosophy was designed to represent the breadth of flavors and varieties grown inside the company’s indoor vertical farms. Each color of the AeroFarms retail package is paired with a specific tasting note to bring this concept to life. Across the leafy greens packaging line, the cool blue colors represent sweet and mellow notes, while intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors. Commented Marc Oshima, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of AeroFarms, “Our FlavorSpectrum™ is another industry first to leverage our technology and flavor expertise to really connect with our customer at retail and reinforce how differentiated our products and brand really are.”

AeroFarms specialty greens are safely grown indoors in state-of-the art commercial indoor vertical farms that are certified for USDA Good Agricultural Practices, SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, OU Kosher, and the industry-leading CEA Food Safety Seal that was developed to differentiate indoor clean growing practices from traditional challenges in the field. AeroFarms specialty greens are completely pesticide free and are ready to eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to customers looking for safety and convenience.

*Source: Nielsen [Microgreen SKUs] Total US xAOC 52-weeks ending 13-Aug-2022

About AeroFarms



Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and Brands That Matter and by TIME for Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology and Aeroponics Advantage™ provide the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms is able to grow safely all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™ Its products can be found at major selling partners like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Baldor Specialty Foods, Compass Group, Harris Teeter, Marcus BP, Momofuku Noodle Bar, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Weee!, and Whole Foods Market. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties of plants and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

