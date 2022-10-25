Smart Motor Market Size to Grow by US$ 3.5 Billion, Industrial Automation and Robotics to Drive Growth

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing need for industrial automation, robotics, and efficient material handling solutions are expected to drive the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Motor Market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Smart motors enable predictive machine diagnostics, resulting in less downtime due to process improvement. Organizations worldwide are primarily focusing on lowering CAPEX by implementing energy-efficient solutions in their systems. The induction motors have been consuming a large quantity of energy, which has cost the companies to some extent. With the use of smart motors, suppliers supplying smart motors claim to cut energy consumption by at least 40% over the course of two years, fueling the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17112/smart-motors-market.html



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Motor Market highlights the following areas -

• In 2021, 24V accounted for the largest product segment in the Smart Motor market. The 24V smart motors are extremely reliable and powerful. Because it contains fewer moving parts than typical motors.

• During the forecast period 2022-2027, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3%. Because of the growing adoption of automation throughout the region's numerous end-user industries, the region presents huge development potentials to the examined market providers.

• The increasing demand for industrial automation, robots, and effective material handling solutions is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising use of smart motors in hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV) is driving the market growth.

• Implementation of government schemes like minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) in many countries led to the development of energy-efficient motors which increases the growth of the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17112



Segmental Analysis:

• By Product, the Smart Motor Market has been segmented into 18V, 24V, 36V, 48.24V. In 2021, 24V accounted for the largest segment in the Smart Motor market. A smart motor is a device that transfers electrical energy from a battery into rotational energy.

• By End-User, the Smart Motor Market has been segmented into Industrial, Commercial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others. The Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

• By Geography, Smart Motor Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3%.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Motor Industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Brainchip Holdings Limited

4. Qualcomm Inc.

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Click on the following link to buy the Smart Motor Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17112



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Electric Motor Sales Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electric-Motor-Sales-Market-Research-504788

B. Smart Electric Drive Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Smart-Electric-Drive-Market-Research-501120?utm_source=ABNewswire&utm_medium=RR&utm_campaign=PaidPressrelease