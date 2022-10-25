Party Secretariat issues warnings for party delegation to education ministry

VIETNAM, October 25 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat has issued a warning to the Party delegation to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) in the 2016-21 tenure and former Minister Phùng Xuân Nhạ for wrongdoings.

The decision was made at the Secretariat’s meeting on Monday in Hà Nội, under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The Secretariat maintained that the MoET’s Party delegation in the 2016-21 tenure violated the democratic centralism principle and working regulations, while showing negligence and a lack of leadership that enabled the MoET and some collectives and individuals to infringe the Party’s rules and the State’s laws in personnel affairs.

The delegation let many irregularities occur in the making and promulgation of regulations and policies; the implementation of some public investment projects; the compilation, assessment, publication, and distribution of textbooks; and the organisation of the national high school exams in 2018 and 2021.

Those responsible have been disciplined and faced criminal proceedings.

While serving as a member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation to the MoET and Minister, Phùng Xuân Nhạ, who is currently Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education, found the main responsibility for the wrongdoings was committed by the board between 2016-21, and was also directly responsible for the performance of assigned duties.

The wrongdoings by the MoET’s Party delegation in the 2016-2021 tenure and Nhạ caused “serious consequences”, affected the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on education and training, and posed a risk of losses and wastefulness to the State asset and social resources which stirred public concern, according to the Secretariat.

At the meeting, officials also looked into irregularities and issued disciplinary measures for two former officials from Khánh Hoà Province and another from Hoà Bình Province.

The Secretariat requested authorities impose administrative penalties for the abovementioned individuals in line with the Party’s actions promptly. — VNS