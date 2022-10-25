Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,391 in the last 365 days.

Poe on easing mask mandate

PHILIPPINES, October 25 - Press Release
October 25, 2022

Poe on easing mask mandate:

We share the government's goal to invigorate the economy to get off the slump from the pandemic's lashing.

Loosening the mask mandate and regulations on the entry of tourists will help generate economic activities, foremost among them is providing jobs to our people.

No less than the World Health Organization has said last month that the end of the pandemic is in sight. However, it has not quite left the scene.

It would all do us well to continue adhering to the minimum health protocols of frequent hand washing and maintaining good hygiene.

We must build on the gains of the past in the fight against Covid-19 until we cross the finish line in this health crisis.

You just read:

Poe on easing mask mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.