October 25, 2022 Hontiveros calls for greater security, protection for Percy Lapid's family Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called for greater security and protection for radio broadcaster Percy Lapid-Mabasa's family. The senator made the statement after visiting the Mabasa family as they requested, and in which they personally informed her that they have been targeted with threats and harassment since Percy's passing. "Nangangamba ang buong pamilya ni Percy. Ang mga anak ni Percy ay pinapadalhan ng mga pambabanta sa Facebook o sa personal nilang mga cellphone numbers. May isang nakatanggap pa ng text message na sinabing siya na ang susunod," Hontiveros shared. Hontiveros said that she is not convinced that the murder case is "solved," as earlier pronounced by the Philippine National Police (PNP). The senator also emphasized that the family of Percy themselves disagree that the case is solved. According to the Philippine Star editorial yesterday, Percy's brother Roy Mabasa was initially told that the middleman tagged to have helped orchestrate the killing had died of night terror/nightmare (bangungot) inside the New Bilibid Prison. However, his body was already embalmed even before an autopsy was conducted. The same article pointed out that forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun explained that "embalming fluids into the body contaminates toxicology testing for substances as well as histopathology to determine if any disease or health problem caused death." "The circumstances surrounding the murder created more questions than answers. Hindi porke't na-identify ang mga suspect ay tapos na ang kaso. The case is far from solved. Paano nga din magiging solb na kung hanggang ngayon ay nakakatanggap ang pamilya ng pananakot?" Hontiveros asked. "The mastermind behind Percy's death is still at large, so we must do all we can to provide the greatest possible protection to the entire family. Nanawagan din ako sa publiko na huwag hayaang mapatahimik ang kasong ito. Let's not allow a brutal killing such as this to just be swept under the rug," the senator added. While the PNP later clarified that the case is not yet closed or solved, the senator said that our law enforcers should be more prudent when releasing such statements. "Declaring that a murder is solved, even when it is clearly not, only causes additional undue stress to the loved ones left behind. Malalim ang sugat ng pamilya ni Percy, lalo pa at nawala ang papa nila sa napakamasalimoot na paraan. Bilang byuda, naiintindihan ko din ang sakit ng nararanasan ng kabaro kong si Lisa. Ipinagdarasal ko ang kanilang paghilom at pagkamit ng hustisya," Hontiveros concluded.