Party chief Nguyễn Phú Trọng to visit China at Xi Jinping's invitation

VIETNAM, October 25 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee (CPVCC) Nguyễn Phú Trọng will pay an official visit to the People's Republic of China from October 30 to November 2.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, announced the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Trọng sent his congratulations on the re-election of Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and the successful 20th CPC National Congress, especially the creative development in continuously perfecting the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as strategic visions and important goals and tasks set by the congress for the long-term development of China.

He also appreciated Xi's good sentiment and attention towards Việt Nam and his important contributions to Việt Nam-China relations for the benefit of the two nations.

The meeting with Xi would help deepen discussions on strategic issues, contributing to further strengthening political trust, and setting out major orientations for the future development of the two countries' relations, the Vietnamese Party leader noted in the congratulatory message. — VNS