APSA 2022: Reimagining Development Futures in the Age of the Anthropocene and the Climate Crisis

Based on the two dominant conceptual frameworks — the Anthropocene and climate change — of the current global environmental crisis, this conference seeks to connect the urgency of the crisis and find the motivation to learn and act upon emerging issues and challenges unprecedented in human history.

To be held on 28 and 29 October 2022, the event is organized and hosted by Chulalongkorn University, in partnership with Ateneo de Manila University, Seisha University, Chiang Mai University, Visayas State University, Sydney University, University of the Philippines Visayas, and the International Sociological Association (ISA) Research Divisions of Health and Society (RC 15) and Clinical/Applied Sociology (RC 46).

The event will focus on the overarching theme of Reimagining Development Futures in the Age of the Anthropocene and the Climate Crisis and will ask a series of questions under these 6 topics:

Water and food security

Climate change loss and damage and justice

Planetary health, poverty and climate vulnerability

The roles of the business sector and technologies in tackling the climate crisis

Urban futures and the future of cities

Knowledge and communication of climate change and the Anthropocene

Objectives:

● To generate new knowledge by engaging with diverse actors and multi-stakeholders in evidence-based, scientific and civic discussions

● To reflect on and create a new academic curriculum that is applicable to the Asia Pacific context, focusing on development and climate change-related issues

● To serve as a dialogue platform that will advocate for multi-stakeholder collaboration and partnership, enabling vulnerable and marginalized groups to foster bottom-up approaches in development and climate action

● To bridge knowledge-learning-policy-practice