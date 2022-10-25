GigaOm Names Check Point Software Technologies an Industry Leader in its 2022 Radar Report for Cloud Security Posture Management

CloudGuard is recognized for its platform depth and innovations in contextualized risk detection coupled with powerful automation tools

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that GigaOm has named Check Point Software an industry leader in its 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Security Posture Management. The leadership position was earned due to Check Point CloudGuard’s compliance framework monitoring and powerful automation features in the cloud security space.



The GigaOm Radar report analyzes key criteria in CSPM solutions based on eight vendor’s products’ technical capabilities and feature sets. The Radar chart characterizes each vendor on two axes—balancing Maturity versus Innovation, and Feature Play versus Platform Play—while providing an arrow that projects each solution’s evolution over the coming 12 to 18 months. Check Point is distinguished as an established security vendor that has created cloud security solutions for the modern security landscape and demonstrates deep capabilities across several important areas in the cloud.

“Check Point CloudGuard has wide-ranging features that leverage highly capable compliance frameworks and use automation, contextualized risk detection and remediation to provide security from code to cloud when compared to other solutions” said Chris Ray, Security & Risk analyst at GigaOm. “The enhanced context improves cloud security and improves operational efficiency, which is crucial for security staff to easily mitigate risks in the cloud.”

A key CloudGuard feature set highlighted in the report is the remediation capability, which quickly discovers and fixes vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. CloudGuard leverages machine learning and other AI technologies to create a context-aware engine that prioritizes risks and threats to generate actionable remediation insights and directs security teams to focus on the most important tasks. This contextualized risk experience empowers enterprises to go beyond monitoring and intrusion detection to fully operate safely in the cloud.

“With the increase in cloud adoption, one of the biggest concerns are vulnerabilities within cloud deployments which are not properly identified or remediated,” describes TJ Gonen, VP Cloud Security at Check Point Software. “At Check Point we build prevention focused solutions that provide deep visibility across the entire cloud environment and throughout the software development lifecycle, and we are honored to be regarded as a Leader in GigaOm’s CSPM radar report.”

For more information about Check Point CloudGuard, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/cloud-security-solutions/

For more information on GigaOm Radar for Cloud Security Posture Management, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/pages/2022-gigaom-radar-reports/



Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( https://www.checkpoint.com/ ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.