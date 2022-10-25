Aledade Names Ritwik Tewari as Chief Technology Officer

Company Expands its Leadership Team with Meta’s Former Senior Director of Engineering

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade today announced that the company has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of Ritwik Tewari as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining Aledade, Ritwik spent seven years as Senior Director of Engineering at Meta (formerly known as Facebook), where he oversaw the Artificial Intelligence infrastructure for the company’s multi-billion dollar advertisement platform. In his new role, Ritwik will lead Aledade’s technology team and provide innovative solutions to support and expand the company’s technology offerings to primary care physicians nationwide.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ritwik to Aledade’s leadership team, and his expertise in innovative technological solutions will be an enormous asset to Aledade and the primary care professionals we serve all across the country,” said Farzad Mostashari, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. “Aledade is committed to supporting primary care physicians with the best tools and technologies that help them deliver the highest quality care to their patients. Ritwik’s skill set, energy and passion make him the ideal person to not only lead this work, but to take it to the next level.”

Ritwik brings nearly two decades of technology leadership experience to Aledade, which includes developing best-in-class artificial intelligence and automation software. Prior to his role at Meta, he spent ten years at Microsoft, where he helped found the company’s Azure cloud and held various management positions across the company’s tech and engineering teams. Ritwik began his technology career with a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - one of the top-ranked institutions in the country.

“Growing up, I was inspired by my mother’s steely resolve and kind heart,” said Ritwik. “Throughout my career, I have strived to be like her by trying to find a straightforward solution for complex challenges. Aledade’s compelling vision provides a roadmap for where the health care industry needs to go to solve significant societal problems. I look forward to supporting that mission, and primary care physicians, so that more patients receive quality care and are able to stay healthy.”

Ritwik is joining Aledade at an exciting time for the company. Recently, Aledade announced that the company has saved more than $1.2 billion in unnecessary health care spending since its founding, an incredible validation of its innovative model. In August, the company also announced a partnership with Elevance Health to expand value-based care nationwide, and in July added Chief Legal Officer Phuong Phillips to the team. Today, Aledade partners with more than 1,000 independent primary care practices, including more than 140 federally qualified health centers, comprising more than 11,000 physicians in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Aledade’s nearly 150 value-based care contracts, including 98 Medicare contracts, collectively cover more than 1.7 million patients and $17 billion in total health care spending.

