Verts Neighborhood Dispensary Expands Brand to Missouri and Michigan

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary expanded its brand into Missouri and Michigan including four new locations in Missouri and a location in the Upper Peninsula and western side of Michigan.

/EIN News/ -- GALLATIN, Mo., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- in-storeVerts Neighborhood Dispensary is proud to announce the expansion of its brand into the Missouri and Michigan markets. This includes four new locations in Missouri: Dexter, Pacific, Gallatin, and Joplin. They've already received great feedback and are excited to continue to bring the magic of cannabis to this area.

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary has ongoing expansion projects which include adding dispensaries in Michigan. These expansion projects are geared toward the west side and upper peninsula of Michigan. The goal is to spread that Verts Neighborhood feeling across the Midwest and beyond!

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary takes cannabis seriously. Since 2014, they've been helping folks enjoy the medicinal benefits of marijuana. Verts started in the Colorado Front Range area, serving various customers 21+ seeking to find relief from various ailments or utilize marijuana recreationally.

Today, Verts still has a special connection to Colorado, as this is where they cultivate their marijuana plant. Their cultivation practices are top-tier and meticulous. They use Tupur Organic Coco for soil, and never use pesticides, to ensure customers get the healthiest plant every time they buy. They even hand-water all of the plants - it's a labor of love.

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary prides themselves on providing dispensary customers with the highest quality dispensary experience. They do this by hiring knowledgeable, hospitable, and local team members who serve customers with respect and guidance. Their dispensaries aren't just businesses - their thriving cultures with a focus on community.

To convey the culture of community online, Verts Neighborhood Dispensary is excited to announce they are revamping our online presence. Verts has teamed up with Abstrax to create a new website that truly conveys their philosophy.

"We're excited to partner with Verts Neighborhood Dispensary creating their new website aligning with their rebranding as they are rapidly expanding and continue to serve their community firsthand," says Charlie Hernadez, CEO of Abstrax Web.

If you live in Missouri or Michigan, Verts Neighborhood Dispensary is over the moon excited to bring their premium dispensaries to your area. Please note, that Missouri currently requires folks to have a medical marijuana card to purchase marijuana from a dispensary.

In Michigan, recreational marijuana use is totally legal! Recreational customers must be over 21 or older.

Verts is proud to serve these new communities in Missouri and Michigan. They guarantee you will be impressed with their high-quality marijuana, friendly and helpful staff, and how they engage with their community, giving that neighborhood feel, wherever they are. When you see Verts in your area, don't forget to say "HIGH"!

About Verts Neighborhood Dispensary

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary provides patients with the highest quality medicine available at the most affordable prices possible. Our mission is to create an incredible, unique retail experience online and instore.

About Abstrax Web

Abstrax Web provides over 20 years of experience in marketing and project management. Abstrax Web is a white glove, premium agency specializing in search engine optimization and web design.

Contact Information:

Charlie Hernandez

CEO

ch@abstrax.io



