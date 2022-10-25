St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4008389

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: ST. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 at 0235 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Dr, St. Johnsbury

OFFENSES: DUI, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/25/2022 at approximately 0235 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a disturbance at the apartments of Mountain View Dr, in St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Robert Guest (28) arrived at the Mountain View Apartments while intoxicated and hitting a door. It was also learned that Guest operated a motor vehicle prior to his arrival to the scene. Guest showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI, violating several court conditions of release and disorderly conduct. During the course of the arrest, Guest resisted. Troopers were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Police Department during the arrest. Guest was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center until sober.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia County

