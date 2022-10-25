Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,389 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008389

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: ST. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 at 0235 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Dr, St. Johnsbury

OFFENSES: DUI, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr                                          

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/25/2022 at approximately 0235 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a disturbance at the apartments of Mountain View Dr, in St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Robert Guest (28) arrived at the Mountain View Apartments while intoxicated and hitting a door. It was also learned that Guest operated a motor vehicle prior to his arrival to the scene. Guest showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI, violating several court conditions of release and disorderly conduct. During the course of the arrest, Guest resisted. Troopers were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Police Department during the arrest. Guest was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center until sober.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0830         

COURT: Caledonia County  

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.