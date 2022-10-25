At 7.8% CAGR, Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Size Worth $52.9 billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is driving the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market size is forecast to reach $52.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Organic food in the form of fruits and vegetables refers to crops that are grown without the use of harmful pesticides, irradiation, fertilizers, pesticide residues, and other synthetic materials. Even the animals under organic farming are fed with organic supply devoid of synthetic growth hormones, genetically modified organisms, or antibiotics. As compared to conventional farming, organic products are rich storehouses of minerals, which is the key driver for the growth of the market. Organic farming increases the potency and benefits of soil, which is popular among farmers. Organic produce is devoid of any hydrogenated fat in the form of polyunsaturated fatty acids and is usually produced using thermophilic composting, which minimizes the risk of any heart-related ailments. Besides better nutritional inputs, organic produce enhances the taste considerably by regulating the sugar content, which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Growing number of health-conscious consumers coupled with the increasing cultivation of organic fruits & vegetables are likely to aid the market growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market report.

2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market report.

3. High production cost and low yield of organic produce are poised to create hurdles for the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market.

4. North America dominated the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables in the US coupled with the growing consumer awareness regarding its health benefits. The Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Consumers have become aware that, unlike conventional farming, organic farmers are restrained from using synthetic fertilizers, chemical additives, or preservatives in their produces. As such, the food you eat has no chemical residues to harm the body. According to the results of a 2019 survey by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there was around a 17% increase in the number of certified farms in the U.S. between 2016 and 2019. In 2008, there were around 11,000 certified farms. Fast forward to 2021 and there are more than 16,500.

2. When it comes to sales, there was a 31% increase from 2016 to 2020. Total sales of organics in 2019 reached an all-time high of USD 9.9 billion. Thus, increasing the growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. According to a large-scale analysis published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2020, organic agriculture sites had 34% more biodiversity and 50% more profits than conventional agriculture sites, even though the organic sites had 18% lower crop yields. Thus increasing the growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. In organic farming, the produce is usually lower due to the lack of synthetic fertilizers and as such, they tend to be expensive than non-organic food even the overhead costs are higher in organic farming. According to Food Business News, in 2021, organic food costs USD 0.24 more each than conventional options. This means they cost approximately 7.5% more than conventional food.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Fruits & Vegetables industry are -

1. The White Wave Foods Company

2. General Mills Inc.

3. Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

4. Z Natural Foods

5. Heinz Company

