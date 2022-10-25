Bambuser signs agreement with Amway for Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Bambuser AB BUSER(FRA:5JL) Service supports one-to-many and one-to-one.

Bambuser announces today that Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company, has signed a 12-months master subscription agreement for One-to-Many and One-to-One Live Video Shopping.

The One-to-Many and One-to-One services allow a host to connect with just one or many viewers at a given time. The agreement gives Amway the rights to use Live Video Shopping One-to-Many and One-to-One in all of Amway's markets and with Amway Business Owners (ABOs). The service will go live with 16 of Amway's markets in Europe starting in November 2022.

"Live Commerce is a useful digital tool for social selling and community building in the age of online shopping," said Sharon Chen, Director of Product Management, Connected Social Commerce at Amway. "One-to-Many and One-to-One shopping is in-line with Amway's vision to make it easier for the ABOs to be successful."

About Amway

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Forbes magazine, it is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™, Artistry™ and XS™ energy drinks - all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2022 Direct Selling News Global 100 list. For company news, visit www.amwayglobal.com/newsroom/.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

