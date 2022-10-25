14 ComEd Employees MEA Awards for Assisting People in Need

MEA presents Kyle Schwartz and Jose Favela of ComEd with Life Sustaining Awards and presents 12 ComEd employees with Meritorious Service Awards.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to bestow Life Sustaining and Meritorious Service Awards to fourteen employees of ComEd, the largest electric utility in Illinois and longtime member of MEA.

Kyle Schwartz, Chicago North, sr. engineering design tech and Jose Favela, Chicago North, general engineer, were presented Life Sustaining Awards for using chest compressions to save a person's life. Schwartz and Favela arrived at a project location and noticed a man and woman at the opposite end of the alley. The man collapsed and the woman called out in distress. She started calling 911 and Schwartz and Favela went over to assist. One of them was able to obtain the phone from the woman and describe the location as the woman was too distraught to do so. The woman's phone ran out of battery almost immediately, so the ComEd tech called 911 using his own phone, while at the same time rubbing his knuckles hard on the man's sternum. The 911 operator instructed the tech to start chest compressions until the paramedics arrived. While the tech was doing chest compressions, the other tech went to the opening of the alley and flagged the paramedics down when they arrived. The paramedics told Schwartz and Favela that the man would survive thanks to their assistance.

Twelve other ComEd employees were recognized with Meritorious Service Awards for actions ranging from assisting at roadside accidents to providing first aid. They are:

Gordon McElhone , underground mechanic | Assisted an elderly man with first aid.

, underground mechanic | Assisted an elderly man with first aid. Michael Beall , Chicago north construction supervisor | Provided assistance at a crash site.

, north construction supervisor | Provided assistance at a crash site. Chris Ziccarelli , sr. engineering tech | Stopped an assault in progress by drawing attention and calling 911.

, sr. engineering tech | Stopped an assault in progress by drawing attention and calling 911. George Anderson , sr supervisor – customer field operations | Prevented an individual from running into a low hanging power line.

, sr supervisor – customer field operations | Prevented an individual from running into a low hanging power line. Levon Lawrence , construction crew leader; Doug Ford , construction crew leader; Matt Czerwinski , electric mechanic; Percy Adu-Asah , electric mechanic; - Shawn White , electric mechanic; and Marcell Jennings , electric mechanic | Found a young lost child and stayed with her until her father arrived.

, construction crew leader; , construction crew leader; , electric mechanic; , electric mechanic; - , electric mechanic; and , electric mechanic | Found a young lost child and stayed with her until her father arrived. Steven Martin , sr energy tech and Jermaine Burton , energy tech | Aided an elderly woman in distress.

"The people who receive these awards reflect what is good and noble in society," said John Gann, membership sr. vice president of MEA." Their actions are a testament to who these individuals are and to the training they receive as ComEd employees."

MEA Life Sustaining Awards are presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another. The Meritorious Service Award is granted to recognize those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Applications for the MEA Life Sustaining and Meritorious Service Award are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA's Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at https://www.meaenergy.org/awards.

For questions contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

Media Contact

John Gann, MEA Energy Association, (651) 289-9600, johng@MEAenergy.org

SOURCE MEA Energy Association