Thomas Orths Launches New Operations in High End Executive Coaching For Top Leaders
Latest WellCeleration Process is Specially Tailored for Highly Successful Leaders
YOU cannot reach your next level by just doing more of what you are doing now, can you? YOU cannot solve your challenges on the same level you created them, can you?”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellCelerators LLC today announced its launch with executive coaching services for top leaders. WellCeleration is high end coaching and offers a new way for top leaders to create their desired future even faster.
— Thomas Orths
“The answer is to excel, through WellCeleration. Become even more remarkable.” says executive coach Thomas Orths, CEO at WellCelerators LLC.
Features and benefits of WellCeleration include:
- Analysis of the leader’s status quo: What is working WELL? How can the top leader ACCELERATE that even more?
- Discovery of the leader’s blind spots: What is not working (so) WELL? How can the top leader IMPROVE that?
- Design of the leader’s future: How can the top leader TRANSFORM it - into what exactly?
WellCeleration Coaching is available starting on November 1st, 2022. For more information on this high end coaching, visit https://coachingfortopleaders.com.
About WellCelerators LLC: The owner, CEO and founder of the company has wellcelerated the corporate world. Acclaimed coach and mentor, Thomas Orths has spent more than 31 years supporting people in the corporate world. He and his team have enabled more than 20,000 people around the world to align and perform even better. With over 63,000 sessions processed Thomas Orths can WellCelerate any top leader, but he only works with selected leaders that are a good fit. Top leaders interested may submit their application on https://coachingfortopleaders.com.
